Lens Artists Photo Challenge #14: Windows +

I guess you might be… one of those lovers of windows and doors? So many of us bloggers are fascinated by – doors and windows. But, not only the window itself is special and worthy of acknowledgement, I think also what/who is standing or sitting by or at the window is important. Maybe you find an interesting something standing or hanging in the window…or perhaps seen through the window!
For this week – Find a favorite window and show us your special choice!
For some years now, I have been fascinated by Poland, and I have found many interesting windows there – I guess they all have…that little story I am looking for:
We are all prisoners, but some of us are in cells with windows and some without.
A breeze, a forgotten summer, a smile, all can fit into a storefront window.
There is a window from one heart to another heart.
The windows of the houses, even if the house is ramshackle, are always beautiful because windows represent light!
It is not possible for a house to own a spirit without owning windows with flowers!
You have the nicest window, you know? None of the others can even compete. It´s not flashy like the others, or bleary, your window gives of this nice, quiet light.
Enlarge your windows till you get a window where you can see the whole universe with one look!
And – HAVE YOU SEEN THESE?
Wishing you all an inspiring week!
