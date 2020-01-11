Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #79 – A Window With a View

Keep creating new windows from which to look at your world. Never accept your current view of the world as the only view. Let new awareness help you to alter your view and motivate you to be the force of change in your life. – Don Shapiro
A window can stand for so many things… and windows are attractive to any photographer. This time, Amy’s inspirational choice is A Window With a View. My windows offer very different ideas of a window view – depending on the perspective, who you are, where you are and maybe how you are.
Set wide the window. Let me drink the day.
– Edith Wharton
Windows hold a different dream for each of us.
―
If you want the people to understand you, invite them to your life and let them see the world from your window!
You have the nicest window, you know? None of the others can even compete. It´s not flashy like the others, or bleary, your window gives of this nice, quiet light.
– Banana Yoshimoto
Open the window of your mind. Allow the fresh air, new lights and new truths to enter.
– Amit Ray
These windows were found in Italy (Rome), Georgia (Tbilisi), Iceland, Poland, Sweden, Bhutan and Scotland. (My own old favorite, is in the header here. )
These windows were found in Italy (Rome), Georgia (Tbilisi), Iceland, Poland, Sweden, Bhutan and Scotland. (My own old favorite, is in the header here. )
As always, Patti, Amy, Tina and I thank you for your continued support. Hope to see you again next week when Tina is our host for challenge #80!
Wonderful windows and views! 🙂
These are beautiful – I love the barn best!!
Excellent variety. Love the climbing wall and woods from the barn, to name a few.
Very nice windows Leya!
Thank you, Tatiana!
Windows and view were beautifully captured,AC! Wonderful selections! 💖
Ha, ha… see? I was right 😀
Thank you very much!
What looks like a barn window is my favourite. The lines of the trees and the edges/lines of the barn work well together.
Thank you, Suzanne – a forest seen through its ancestors?
These are all wonderful, A-C! I like what you did with reflections, too.
janet
I am happy with your comment and so glad you enjoyed the post! Reflections are the windows’ own view, aren’t they?
That’s a good way of looking at it.
So many ways to look at the world, Ann Christine. And maybe the greatest gift, not judging 🙂 🙂
♥
I love them all A-C 🙂
You are very kind, Brian, thank you.♥
Some beautiful choices for this one Ann-Christine. You DO get around my friend!! My favorite of this set is the Bhutan (at least that’s the one I think it is!) but they’re all wonderful. Clever to put a link to your header as we never see them in the reader.
Thank you, Tina – I tried some thinking around the concept, and ended up with so many possibilities. The view is still there in all the windows… And Bhutan, the window holds the view, doesn’t it?
I recognise Kyrko Mosse!
Yes! I think you maybe photographed the same view?
Yes, I did!
All very nice!
Glad you like them, Chava!
All are great but I love the first one with the balcony!
Thank you! It was amazing how he sat there contemplating – what a view!
Lots of interesting window images, Ann-Christine. The frame within a frame with the trees is eye-catching. 🙂
Thank you so much, Jane. A forest seen through its ancestors?