Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #79 – A Window With a View

Keep creating new windows from which to look at your world. Never accept your current view of the world as the only view. Let new awareness help you to alter your view and motivate you to be the force of change in your life. – Don Shapiro

A window can stand for so many things… and windows are attractive to any photographer. This time, Amy’s inspirational choice is A Window With a View. My windows offer very different ideas of a window view – depending on the perspective, who you are, where you are and maybe how you are.

Set wide the window. Let me drink the day.

– Edith Wharton

Library of Water – Roni Horn You are your state of mind. Your state of mind creates your view, or your window, on life – Frederick Lenz

Windows hold a different dream for each of us.

― Anthony T. Hincks

If you want the people to understand you, invite them to your life and let them see the world from your window!

– Mehmet Murat ildan

You have the nicest window, you know? None of the others can even compete. It´s not flashy like the others, or bleary, your window gives of this nice, quiet light.

– Banana Yoshimoto

Open the window of your mind. Allow the fresh air, new lights and new truths to enter.

– Amit Ray

These windows were found in Italy (Rome), Georgia (Tbilisi), Iceland, Poland, Sweden, Bhutan and Scotland. (My own old favorite, is in the header here. )

