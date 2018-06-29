Come Join Us! A NEW Weekly Photo Challenge

Do you miss sharing your creative ideas and photos each week in the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge? We do. That’s why we’re inviting you to join us for the new LENS – ARTISTS weekly photo challenge. Our goal is to continue our creative community on WordPress. Each Saturday at noon EST we will publish a photo challenge similar in form to the now-defunct WPC. If you choose to participate, please make sure to tag your post with the name of our group, LENS-ARTISTS, so that all of the responses can be found together in the WP Reader. Please also include a link to the challenge moderator’s post. One of our 4 moderators will host the challenge each week:

Be sure to subscribe to all 4 blogs to receive the weekly challenges.

Patti will post the first challenge on Saturday, July 7.