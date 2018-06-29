Come Join Us! A NEW Weekly Photo Challenge

Do you miss sharing your creative ideas and photos each week in the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge? We do. That’s why we’re inviting you to join us for the new LENS – ARTISTS weekly photo challenge. Our goal is to continue our creative community on WordPress.
Each Saturday at noon EST we will publish a photo challenge similar in form to the now-defunct WPC. If you choose to participate, please make sure to tag your post with the name of our group, LENS-ARTISTS, so that all of the responses can be found together in the WP Reader. Please also include a link to the challenge moderator’s post. One of our 4 moderators will host the challenge each week:
Be sure to subscribe to all 4 blogs to receive the weekly challenges.
Patti will post the first challenge on Saturday, July 7.
Many of us who liked the WordPress photo challenge, wish to learn more and experiment with our photography, and many of us also love to travel and to see and share different angles of the world. Just to remind us of what we’re missing, here are three of my personal favorite photos from previous WPC Challenges.
Monochromatic, Scotland, September 2015 – The magnificent Kelpies are so big, that catching their expressions in the best light, from the best position, is a challenge in itself.
Curve, Sweden, Skåne, June 2016 – A simple and serene attempt with graceful curves. I have learned from many of you, that a photo often looks best when making it simple, not overdoing things.
Pedestrian, Poland, October 2017 – A problem to work on for many of us is photographing people. I try to improve my skills – and from the feedback I get, I am… but I need much more practice. Courage to talk to people – not to be afraid of asking. After all – you can only get ”Yes” or ”No”…
In the header: Temporary, Sweden, Skåne, November 2017.
We hope you’ll join us as we continue to support the wonderful community of creative sharing we all greatly value. We look forward to seeing you next week!
6 comments on “Come Join Us! A NEW Weekly Photo Challenge”
I love you photo choices and i look foward to joining in your new challenge.
Thank you, and Yay – you are so very welcome – glad you are joining in the fun!
Yes, I saw that you are a moderator!!! Well done!
Thank you, Sue – let’s see how it turns out! This is not something I normally do – but hopefully we will all have fun with it.
I am very glad you want to join in ! You are very, very welcome!
Thank you for the invitation, Leya. Looking forward to participating in the Weekly Photo Challenge.