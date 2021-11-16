Lens-Artists Challenge #174 – Shapes and Designs

Patti‘s challenge this week makes us look for shapes and designs. I often look at the likeness between nature and our human creations. If we manage well, the results might be harmonious shapes and beautiful designs. But as Salvador Dalí stated –

Have no fear of perfection – you´ll never reach it.

I believe even if we don’t try hard to, we unintentionally design some of our art and constructions with nature as the model.

Above a gigantic lamp at the Kosta Boda Art Hotel – and Miss Willmott’s Ghost.

These galaxy shaped leaves from a plant at Kew Gardens I really liked – below a swirl and snail design.

In my windows there sometimes lie withered leaves…this one is from a Poinsettia –

– below one of my students’ hair designs.

Wonderful, isn’t it? But no matter how hard we try, Mother Nature will always be our master. Many great artists declare they are deeply influenced by Nature, and one of them is Gaudí. In my world, I believe every artist is.

For Tina's Interesting Architecture challenge last week, you shared marvelous examples of architecture from around the world. What a treat for all of us! Thank you!

