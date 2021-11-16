Lens-Artists Challenge #174 – Shapes and Designs

Patti‘s challenge this week makes us look for shapes and designs. I often look at the likeness between nature and our human creations. If we manage well, the results might be harmonious shapes and beautiful designs. But as Salvador Dalí stated –
Have no fear of perfection – you´ll never reach it.
I believe even if we don’t try hard to, we unintentionally design some of our art and constructions with nature as the model.
Above a gigantic lamp at the Kosta Boda Art Hotel – and Miss Willmott’s Ghost.
These galaxy shaped leaves from a plant at Kew Gardens I really liked – below a swirl and snail design.
In my windows there sometimes lie withered leaves…this one is from a Poinsettia –
– below one of my students’ hair designs.
Wonderful, isn’t it? But no matter how hard we try, Mother Nature will always be our master. Many great artists declare they are deeply influenced by Nature, and one of them is Gaudí. In my world, I believe every artist is.
For Tina’s Interesting Architecture challenge last week, you shared marvelous examples of architecture from around the world. What a treat for all of us! Thank you! Now we are hoping you will share some of your interesting shapes and designs with us. Please use the Lens Artists tag and link to Patti’s original post.
We’re also delighted to announce that Lindy Low LeCoq will be our guest host next week for LAPC #175. We invite you to visit her beautiful site next Saturday at noon to join our next challenge. Until then – stay well and safe.
I agree, I think we unintentionally use nature as our model. I loved your examples. The hair was fun, the leaf genius. Always a pleasure. Thank you Ann-Christine
You’re so right: Mother Nature will always be our model. Love your photos. A favorite this week is the dried leaf. I would never think of photographing that, but’s perfect for the challenge. A great collection!