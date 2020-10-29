Thursday Thoughts – More Ifö Center

If you enjoyed last Thursday’s trip, let’s have a walk indoors as well!

Artwork keeping an eye on you everywhere…

And us keeping an eye on Teresa (the engineer and coordinator of every activity at Ifö Center) – our guide …this place is so big you could easily get lost. The great insulators made at the factory here looked like gigantic piles of ceramic plates.

We arrived at the bar…built around some machine too big to remove (- according to Teresa -), what else to do than to use it for practical artistic purpose! We were greatly impressed by the light and the large areas – perfect studios for any group of artists.









A piece of cake? I don’t think so – not in any way.

In the middle of a potential crash – tread lightly, move softly, think twice – Corona restrictions? We made it through the cups and plates. 8 people.

My favourite project was the paper works – paper, paper, made only of paper. Impressive! But all kinds of artwork was made at Ifö, graffitti, painting, ceramics, weaving, 3D – nothing seems impossible.

I so loved the studios, the gigantic windows letting in that magical light. As an artist you can apply for a certain time and a place at Ifö – I wish I was – You can also support them in many ways, why not as a volunteer or friend?

Creativity is contagious, pass it on.

Albert Einstein