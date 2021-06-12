Time for a simple, but hopefully enjoyable challenge for this week – Shades and Shadows. As the weather is fairly hot over here now, you can guess why I chose this theme. Of course it can be interpreted less literally, but as always you are free to surprise us!
In Sweden, and some other countries, we only have one single word for this…so, a neat illustration will start this week’s challenge!
An old friend of mine had his own sleeping preferences …always in the shade. This was one of Totti’s early morning surprises. He was in his prime, agile, loving and sweet.
Skógafoss, Iceland, where late evening light made long shadows and magnificent yellows.
In the Morockan desert, the tiny scarab shows an equally tiny shadow while he is scuttling between sun and shade.
We are still in Morocko, where the narrow alleys and harsh sunlight of Marrakesh makes for both shade and shadows. And difficulties for a photographer.
Finally, an image with not many contrasts, but subtle shadows and shades let the pink/cream coloured sandstone come alive. I loved this moment that suddenly turned up while looking up a side street. That cat owns the area.
Thank you, Patti, for a thought provoking, fun and diffferent challenge last week! We had great fun enjoying your creative posts! Hope to see you this week too under the Lens-Artists tag.
Finally, stay tuned for Amy’s hosting next week, and please be safe and kind.
12 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #152 – Shades and Shadows”
Excellent examples for the challenge. Live that scarab desert shot.
Here is my entry for this week’s challenge: https://cxianliu.wordpress.com/2021/06/12/expecting/
Totti looks so cute on top of the table. I loved your post this week. I’m in total awe of your photo from Skógafoss, Iceland. 😀 😀
All beautiful shots with tales to tell, that cat is cleverly camouflaged!
Every one of these images is wonderful but my favorite is the tiny scarab in the desert.
God bless the shadows! Your work is always so enjoyable to experience.
Stunning shots reflecting the challenge
Shades and shadows lit up every picture and told an interesting story. Fantastic captures, each one of them, Ann- Christine. You have an amazing eye.
I love that picture of the man in the shade and the boy in the sun. Yes that is a difficult shot but you did it well.
great idea, Ann-Christine. Fits perfectly in the current time. https://solaner.wordpress.com/2021/06/12/lens-artists-photo-challange-152-shades-and-shadows/
Just stunning. That scarab shot is especially wonderful. Well spotted!
What a brilliant prompt, A C…..I’ll get hunting out some images