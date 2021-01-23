Lens-Artists Challenge #132 – Striped & Checked

Once you can accept the universe as matter expanding into nothing that is something, wearing stripes with plaid comes easy. – Albert Einstein
After a beautifully emotional week with Patti, I thought we would make this week’s challenge very straight-forward – but hopefully fun as well. We find Striped and Checked everywhere around us, but maybe this is so common a pattern that we don’t notice it if we don’t go looking for it? One thing is clear though – I love these patterns, but remember that my children used to hate them. Today, our whole family often use a mix of striped and checked clothes as well as interior decoration. So, here we are – what about you?
In the header – almost only striped. Notice that the chairs make it somewhat checked too.
In fact, checked is a pattern of modified stripes consisting of crossed horizontal and vertical lines forming squares. Which make for endless possibilities!
According to Wikipedia, the word ”checked” is derived from the ancient Persian word shah, meaning ”king”, from the oriental game of chess – particularly from the expression ”shah mat”, ”the king is dead”, or more modern, ”check-mate”. The word came into English from the French echec in the 11th century.
Did you know that the check pattern has a number of symbolic meanings? In auto racing, the chequered flag is displayed at the finish. They say this originates from the ”checkers” who watched the finishing line and checked when cars had finished the race.
In some countries, the check pattern has become a symbol of the police. Known as ”Sillitoe tartan”, it was first used in Glasgow in the 1930s and was inspired by a pattern worn by some Scottish army regiments. The symbol is used in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Iceland and some cities in the United States (notably Chicago).
Before I finish, many warm thanks to Patti and to all of your creative Emotions shared with us last week! Now we are looking forward to seeing some fun Striped and Checked findings from you! Please link to my post and don’t forget the Lens-Artists tag. Stay safe, wherever you are, and we are eagerly waiting for you to check (!) in. And, please stay tuned for January 30, when Amy will be our host.
27 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #132 – Striped & Checked”
A very interesting subject and that first image is hypnotic.
I have prepared something quick to participate,I have little time for the blog lately.
Fun theme & informative follow up …. thanks
such a fun theme and the chairs with the wall – nice find
I particularly like that first shot, A-C, and those icicles. I’m heading back to Illinois for some looks of my own at winter and one quick peek downtown.
https://sustainabilitea.wordpress.com/2021/01/23/lens-artists-challenge-132-striped-checked/
janet
Yikes…you have discovered my weakness. I want ALL of those scarves!
Love the wide variety. Wondering about the televisions. Why are they contained that way?
What can I say? These photos of stripes and checks are stunning! Where is that amazing place with the trees and old tvs? That is so bizarre. Anyway…great challenge Ann Christine!
What a challenge you’ve given us Ann Christine. I’ll have to get to it tomorrow. I loved all your photos and the history lessons that accompanied some of them!
Part 1: https://fairplay740.wordpress.com/2021/01/23/lens-artists-challenge-132-striped-checked/
Here is my entry for this week’s challenge: https://cxianliu.wordpress.com/2021/01/23/the-flowers-formed-by-strips/
These are beautiful, Ann Christine especially the television shot. Will have to dig hard for this week. See u in a bit!
This is a fun theme. And the first thing that came to mind are the Scottish tartans. https://mywanderings.travel.blog/2021/01/24/checks-and-stripes/
Where are the televisions?
This will be a fun one!
I think I prefer the tree stripes to the televisions! (lol).
A very informative post. I did not know about those symbolic meanings. Like others I find that first image particularly appealing.
This is not going to be easy!! I remember those dead TVs and you’ve got some brilliant images for this prompts, A C
Watching tv before Picture in Picture
HA! Su-PERB theme!! The banner photo wants to trick my eyes. LOVVVVE the Einstein quote. He knows how I dress! Love the TV graveyard too. So THAT’S where they go! 🙂 Great photos, all. Game on!
The TVs in the woods! How odd 🙂 🙂 Love a tartan scarf! Mick has a black and white one. And your poor garden room! I’m shivering 🙂 Fortunately a hot meal is almost ready. Have a good week, Ann Christine!
Your striped and checked images are wonderful! My favorite is the Scottish Tartans. This will be a fun challenge.
This is a difficult one, but you have shown so many alternatives and thank you for all the interesting information. I can’t get over the header though! Amazing. I once owned a houndstooth checked suit, sadly no longer. Checks and stripes don’t feature in my wardrobe any more.
phew, Ann-Christine. I guess this one is the hardest topic ever. Fortunately, I found a few more images than only tabby cats: https://solaner.wordpress.com/2021/01/23/lens-artists-photo-challange-132-striped-checked/
Here is my contribution to this challenge: https://thisandthatthenextpart.wordpress.com/2021/01/23/lens-artists-photo-challenge-132-striped-checked/
What a brilliant post! It was not only informative but the photos were gorgeous as well . Also the variety of images was mind boggling- man made, natural , colour , black and white. Wow! Awesome.
Dear Ann-Christine,
your first picture here is absolutely GREAT! We all four love it 🙂 and the Einstein quote as well.
Wishing you a great weekend
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Those old TVs definitely make an impression! Wow!
Some great shots here – and that sinuous line of dead TVs! How clever!