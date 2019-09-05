Thursday Thoughts – The Philharmonic Hall, Szczecin

From colour down to black and white – this concert hall is a fabulous piece of architecture. Viveka and I had a good hour’s rest here with a nice cup of coffee.

The architectural design resembles a palace of ice,

and was created by Barozzi Veiga, a Barcelona-based architect’s studio.

Finished 2014, it has two concert halls and can accommodate 1.145 people in all.

The Philharmonic Hall edifice has won many prestigious awards in architectural competitions.

Its greatest success is the European Union prize for contemporary architecture –

Mies van der Rohe Award, 2015.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

