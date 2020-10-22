Since 2014 this artist run culture project has brought some of the world’s best street artists to paint and create the old ceramic factory area, Iföverken, in Bromölla. This center is located about a 45 minutes drive from where I live. So, I decided to ask some friends to join in for a guided tour.
Please come along you too! The tour will take some posts further on…so stay tuned.
In the opener you see the main outdoor painting, Abstrakt Komikz Palais by D. Brains (2017) from Ronneby, Sweden.
Living Room by Teresa Holmberg. There is sound and light in the ”sofas” and the glass in the pillars are made from discarded Tiffany lamps.
Finishing off the outside of this 42000 square meters’ art factory – with nature’s own art.
Hope you enjoyed the tour – it is to be continued!
14 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Ifö Center”
Marvelous talent, and a wonderful way to beautify the city scapes!
Fantastic 😀 an amazing tour thanks A-C
All amazing, Ann-Christine. The Buddha one has a great 3D effect.
Just the outside is wonderful, so I can’t wait to see more. I especially like the art in the very first photo but I think nature’s art stand right up to all of them. 🙂 How are you doing, A-C?
janet
These are wonderful. I believe street art is amongst the best art being produced in the world today, and am so happy you’ve shared these works.
Oh wow! That was an amazing tour Ann-Christine!
And I did not even know of its existence some months ago!
Then it is even better!
Oooh, I’m glad this is the first of a series. Keep ‘em coming!
♥ There will be more to come!
What a cool place! I liked the T. rex painting.
Thank you – yes, cool. And funny I had never been there before! But that is the way we humans work…what’s closest, we know nothing about…
It is exquisite! Looking forward to Part 2.
Glad you enjoyed the tour! There will be more next week.