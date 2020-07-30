Thursday Thoughts – Life Returning

A year after my hiking forest went down I thought I would return for a new photo documentation. What has happened since then – is life returning, what and how?

Memories of the old forest are obvious, tangible,

– but life is slowly returning.

Grasses mostly – moving waves in the wind – covering and discovering…

… roots

– still holding on to the soil.

But grasses are the masters here now – mostly wavy hair-grass.

And I feel happy and hopeful. New beginnings, new life.

5 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Life Returning

  4. That is lovely to see. I remember you posting about the forest being g felled, and I remember my sadness — half a world away. I hope this land will be allowed to regenerate.

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.