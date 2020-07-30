A year after my hiking forest went down I thought I would return for a new photo documentation. What has happened since then – is life returning, what and how?
Memories of the old forest are obvious, tangible,
– but life is slowly returning.
Grasses mostly – moving waves in the wind – covering and discovering…
… roots
– still holding on to the soil.
But grasses are the masters here now – mostly wavy hair-grass.
And I feel happy and hopeful. New beginnings, new life.
5 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Life Returning”
It is wonderful to watch nature repair itself.
These are stunning captures!
I too remember your sorrow – and my sadness on your behalf – last year, and am so glad that, as ever, life is returning.
That is lovely to see. I remember you posting about the forest being g felled, and I remember my sadness — half a world away. I hope this land will be allowed to regenerate.
it’s amazing how life comes back! beautiful photos! 🙂