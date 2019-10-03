This Autumn my daily forest walk ended. Not the walk itself, but everything around me – was not anymore. So, while drying my tears, I decided to find some of all the lovely images from here over the years – and photograph from the same spots today. Not easily done, but I finally gave it a try. This forest and I have a long story together, more than 40 years. I am very grateful for all of these photos. Today I just wanted to give you a touch of how I feel about it. A piece of my life and soul is gone.
Before
After
Before
After
Before
After
Before
After
Before
Before
After
In loving Memory
Annonser
37 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Before and After”
Such a sad post.
So very sad….
Sad. about forest. However,maybe your building stocks will improve.. Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
How heartbreaking! There is so much destruction of trees going right now. It makes mephysically sick!
Me too, Suzanne. Sometimes I think the whole world is beyond rescue, despite all we know and should know. We are a hopeless species. Not very clever.
How awful for you.
Sad it is. I wonder what will become of the area. I guess new little trees, I will not be there when they are full grown.
Oh, this is heartbreaking, Ann-Christine… It’s hard to click ‘like’ on this one, and I only do it as a token of support. I was so sad when I saw the trees had been cut on a street close to my childhood home, a place where I hardly ever go anymore; but such a forest, a beautiful place so close to you, which holds so many memories… it’s beyond words, I can’t imagine what you’re going through. I am so sorry for this loss…
Thank you for your concern, dear Ana. My rational me says ”that’s life”, but when it comes to trees – I am not rational. Rather devastated instead. Thank you again
Your devastation is perfectly understandable.
💚
Uhhhh. 😦 No words, just anger. (And a note: When I attempted to share this post on Facebook, it tells me: ”Your message couldn’t be sent because it includes content that other people on Facebook have reported as abusive.” The same happens if I want to share your yesterday’s post. Ugly!)
What? Abusive? I don’t understand. Thank you for telling me…I am totally unaware of ever being abusive. An adjective As far from me as anything…
I think a similar thing is happening to Joanne. She cannot share links to her blog My Life Lived Full on Facebook, also without guilt of any abusiveness. I know she asked about it the people in charge but that didn’t resolve the matter.
Well – I will settle with knowing myself to be one of the most nonabusive people I know…
I am crying with you Ann-Christine. What a beautiful place gone.
I knew they were fully grown, but hopes for another 10 years of joy walking there. It is hearbreaking.
I gathered it was a forestry. I am always sad when they come to take down the trees but that’s what plantations are for. A little while longer would have been good for your soul 🙂
It would
Ann-Christine, my heart aches for you both. The loss of a dear friend is hard to bear. Somehow I had this preconceived idea in my mind that Scandanavian countries had more benevolent landscape management practices.
Thank you for your concern – it is not an easy loss. I know the governments pride themselves of having good managements and laws…but many times the EU membership is a stone around our neck. I voted NO but Sweden voted Yes. Now we have to pay dearly for it.
I don’t quite understand the connection, but sounds like it is some regulatory impost?
Well, EU decides how we manage our land and forests…For example the meadows I walk have always been dotted with random oaks, birches , hazel a.s.o. suddenly these random trees were cut down…EU would not support the farmer unless there were less trees on the grazing area. I went crazy…don’t they understand the cattle need trees to hide from bad weather? And what about biodiversity? TheEU looks upon the meadows as they look upon the farmland in general. NO diversity. Plain and smooth. Only one crop. Not a spot of anything else. I say that kills biodiversity.
That is crazy.
Sacrilege Leya, so sad to see this in a world that is crying out for more trees. What will the land be used for now?
Thank you for your concern, dear friend. I guess new trees will be planted…I will not live to see them fully grown though. Hope to report on it later on. 💚
It is unrecognisable… how devastating for you. But thank you for sharing your beautiful photo memories ❤
Thank you for your words – memories will not be lost.
It’s so sad what’s happening to our beautiful wild places.
I hear you…
💚
Oh God. I am so sorry Leya. Your photos are such powerful testimony.
My heart aches for you, and for Mother Earth.
💚
💚Thank you for your concern, dear friend. There is much sorrow in this world. This is a sorrow in my heart in a tiny space of our world. Feels good that you understand.
It’s hard to know what to say. You must feel so bereft and bleak at the loss of this place. Thank goodness for your photos and memories.
Thank you so very much, Margaret. I am reminded every day. As you say – thank you for the cameras and photos we have!