Thursday Thoughts – Before and After

This Autumn my daily forest walk ended. Not the walk itself, but everything around me – was not anymore. So, while drying my tears, I decided to find some of all the lovely images from here over the years – and photograph from the same spots today. Not easily done, but I finally gave it a try. This forest and I have a long story together, more than 40 years. I am very grateful for all of these photos. Today I just wanted to give you a touch of how I feel about it. A piece of my life and soul is gone.

 

Before

After

Before

After

Before

After

Before

After

Before

Before

After

In loving Memory

 

 

 

Annonser

37 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Before and After

  5. Oh, this is heartbreaking, Ann-Christine… It’s hard to click ‘like’ on this one, and I only do it as a token of support. I was so sad when I saw the trees had been cut on a street close to my childhood home, a place where I hardly ever go anymore; but such a forest, a beautiful place so close to you, which holds so many memories… it’s beyond words, I can’t imagine what you’re going through. I am so sorry for this loss…

    Svara

  6. Uhhhh. 😦 No words, just anger. (And a note: When I attempted to share this post on Facebook, it tells me: ”Your message couldn’t be sent because it includes content that other people on Facebook have reported as abusive.” The same happens if I want to share your yesterday’s post. Ugly!)

    Svara

    • What? Abusive? I don’t understand. Thank you for telling me…I am totally unaware of ever being abusive. An adjective As far from me as anything…

      Svara

      • I think a similar thing is happening to Joanne. She cannot share links to her blog My Life Lived Full on Facebook, also without guilt of any abusiveness. I know she asked about it the people in charge but that didn’t resolve the matter.

    • Thank you for your concern – it is not an easy loss. I know the governments pride themselves of having good managements and laws…but many times the EU membership is a stone around our neck. I voted NO but Sweden voted Yes. Now we have to pay dearly for it.

      Svara

      • Well, EU decides how we manage our land and forests…For example the meadows I walk have always been dotted with random oaks, birches , hazel a.s.o. suddenly these random trees were cut down…EU would not support the farmer unless there were less trees on the grazing area. I went crazy…don’t they understand the cattle need trees to hide from bad weather? And what about biodiversity? TheEU looks upon the meadows as they look upon the farmland in general. NO diversity. Plain and smooth. Only one crop. Not a spot of anything else. I say that kills biodiversity.

    • Thank you for your concern, dear friend. I guess new trees will be planted…I will not live to see them fully grown though. Hope to report on it later on. 💚

      Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.