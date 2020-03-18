I had the opportunity to watch two majestic young ones, for the first time spreading their wings and flying into freedom this autumn. For Frank – Eurasian Eagle-Owl.
I had the opportunity to watch two majestic young ones, for the first time spreading their wings and flying into freedom this autumn. For Frank – Eurasian Eagle-Owl.
5 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Spread”
That is one big bird 🙂
Oh that is so magnificent!
Wow, what a sight, Ann Christine!
Wow! That’s awesome!
Pat
Magnificent and those eyes!!
janet