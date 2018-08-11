Lens-Artists Photo Challenge: Patterns

This spring, I visited Bhutan, and met so many fantastic people and a landscape so different from ours in Scandinavia. Harmony – this is the word describing it best.
I eagerly noticed all the patterns in people’s lives – in clothes, buildings, decorations, religious paintings and habits…as well as patterns in Nature herself. Like the pattern in the header – the mules and horses trotting in a row – while the lines of the landscape, the roads, paths and fences, create natural frames.
I often try to find and capture the less obvious patterns, noticing that colours are not that important to make you see the pattern or structure itself.
But in most cases colours make an obvious difference, natural colours as well as man made ones.
Either you can find patterns in a sweeping landscape or cityscape or you can look at the little details. Any way, you will find that almost everything consists of just – patterns. Moreover, in our human society, they often have a ritual or symbolic meaning.
Among the most interesting patterns must be languages. When a language is written in beautiful pictures or letters – their special patterns will give them yet another meaning. Magical, isn’t it?
Life is beautiful in so many ways – and patterns are a big part of it. So, for this week’s challenge, share your interpretation of patterns— open your eyes and find new ones! In you own home, outdoors, man made or natural… Use your curiosity and creativity!
- In your post, include a link to this challenge.
- Use the tag “Lens-Artists” in your post. If you use a different tag, other bloggers won’t find your post in the Reader! Also keep in mind that you should use fewer than 15 tags for your post to appear in the Reader. For more information on how to tag, click here.
- Amy of will post the next challenge on Saturday, August 18th.
- Missed our initial Lens-Artists challenge announcement? Click here for details.
Have you seen these?
Great diversity, from Abrie Joubert of Abrie Dink Hardop
Henry Lee of Fotoeins Fotografie
Storm coming in from the sea, from Suzanne of Being in Nature
Thank you for joining the challenge and have an inspiring week!
29 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge: Patterns”
Lovely patterns. I particularly like the way language is used to make patterns, as in your last image.
Hi, Ann Christine, you captured the colorful patterns in Bhutan. Wonderful photos! 🙂 Here’s my entry.
https://theshowersofblessings.com/2018/08/11/lens-artists-photo-challenge-patterns/
A great theme this week Leya so many possibilities. You have led us off with an intriguing set of patterns. I’m looking forward to going out with my camera today looking for patterns. I’ll be back later….
Here’s mine from the Toronto Textile Museum
http://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2018/08/patterns.html
Excellent
Loved the challenge this week Ann-Christine. Especially liked the bright colors in your two final images!
I am pleased you like the challenge, Tina. Colourful this week – thank you!
[…] week Ann-Christine has challenged us to find patterns; man-made or natural, home or away. As one who loves the patterns often found in the sand of our […]
Beautiful patterns – have added my own selection to – https://murtaghsmeadow.wordpress.com/2018/08/11/pattern-2/
Thank you!
[…] Go Here to join in lens-artists photo challenge or to see more entries for the PATTERN theme. […]
hi ann christine, wonderful and mixed photos to the theme here is my contribution for this week, https://wp.me/p2AvI7-2Pn.
greetings robert
Yay for photo challenge fun! https://beyondpaisleyphotos.com/2018/08/11/lens-artists-photo-challenge-patterns/
Yay for your entry!
[…] to play along? Drop by and check out the Lens-Artists Photo Challenge. The formal announcement and rules can be found […]
Thank you for the honor of mentioning my post Leya. Actually I am so honored I will mention all your names. Leya-Anne-Christine-Leya. (your name – your actual name remains a mystery to me 🙂 )
Your first photo my favourite and I may just have a different (but patterned) take to this challenge, if I can find the photos
Looking forward to it! That first photo is my favorite as well. The colours in harmony.
I am glad you approved of my choices, Abrie, and very curious about your new entry to this challenge…My real name? Well….
🙂 a woman of mystery…
😎
This is an intriguing theme, Ann-Christine. A great choice. And it’s true as you say–about patterns being a part of beauty. Lovely!
Thank you, Patty! I think many of us love patterns – I am so looking forward to seeing what everyone comes up with. I hope for many different entries!
Ah, some great patterns, AC!
Thank you, Sue –
😊
Such arresting scenes here, but as you say, very different from Scandinavia. I like your subtle choice of patterns.
Thank you – and I am glad you too like subtle things. They make me enjoy the world more, and they emanate harmony.
That’s a very good way of putting it.