Cee's B&W Photo Challenge: Open Topic England – Scarborough, Whitby, somewhere. For Cee's Open Topic this Thursday – Why not join in?
8 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Open Topic”
Such a wonderful photo full of texture and age for this week. 😀
Thank you, Cee!
Scarborough, Whitby, somewhere…..you mean you don’t KNOW?? 😉
Sigh…could not find the name right there and then…I will get it for you…
Well, it looks as if it might be part of Whitby Abbey ruin, but then again, perhaps not!
I shouldn’t fret! It could very well be Whitby Abbey but we do have rather a lot of ruined churches. 🙂 🙂 Nice detail in black and white.
!!!:-D
Whitby Abbey!