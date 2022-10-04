Lens-Artists Challenge #219 – Treasure Hunt

Tina’s challenge this week is about treasure hunting! You can do one, many or all of the objects in the treasure hunt, which are listed below. Visit Tina’s beautiful blog for more inspiration, and please remember to link to her original post and to use the Lens-Artists Tag.
My treasure, Milo – of course!
Three things cannot long be hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.
– Confucius
Winter sun and clouds at home
Moon over the golden Buddha in Bhutan – fun find? Early morning walk and a great surprise at least. 52 meters high and containing 125000 small Buddhas inside.
Time is the only treasure I have on earth.
― Mitta Xinindlu
Autumn foliage and reflection
Don’t let a man put anything over on you except an umbrella.
– Mae West
Umbrellas through the rainy window
All I’ve ever wanted is a nice truck, and that’s what I got.
– Cole Swindell
A truck, a driver and a new wall
Children are the world’s treasure.
― Matshona Dhliwayo
Cousin and family visiting
That Header is sublime, Ann-Christine. And the Autumn colour. I even loved the snowy image. Hope your week is going well.
These are beautiful, but your first image is stunning, such gorgeous light
Great selection Ann Christine. Milo, of course, is a favorite. He’s a beautiful dog. And I love that rain/window image.
I love your Milo! Your photos are beautiful Ann-Christine!
Love to see Milo, Ann-Christine and your winter landscape almost makes me think winter is wonderful (here we get cold and wet winters, windy too. Not peaceful like yours…) Beautiful photos as always.
I recognized Milo right off. These are fabulous photos and quotes for the topic this week. 😀 😀
Beautiful photos, lovely quotations. Thank you!
Great photos, great quotes. Love that Milo. Mae West is always a favorite. ‘I used to be Snow White, but I drifted.’ -M. West.
Absolutely stunning images, Ann-Christine. You ticked all the extra bonus boxes with this post! What a precious moment to see the moon shining on the golden Buddha. Love the portrait of Milo. ❤️
These are fantastic images! I love Milo and the sun and moon images.
Some wonderful images, Ann-Christine. I love that rainy view through the window and that winter sunrise/sunset. Your dog is truly your treasure, I’m sure. It shows in your composition.
Loved your post as always Ann-Christine. The umbrellas through the rainy window are especially marvelous and the golden buddha is amazing. Was it really a surprise?!?!? Your winter sun scene is amazing and one of the few things I really miss about living up north – a sunny, beautiful day with fresh snowfall. Beautiful from start to finish A-C!
Great quotes to go with your lovely photos 🙂