By all these lovely tokens, September days are here. With summer’s best of weather and autumn’s best of cheer.
― Helen Hunt Jackson
In my garden, autumn colours are arriving – summer’s beautiful farewell.
Red and yellow…
…and the soft colours of ripening grapes.
5 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Autumn”
Such a gorgeous farewell, A-C. The photo of the grapes is especially lovely.
Lovely ….grapes are so tempting
Wonderful leya
I love seeing grapes heavy on a vine. I must got to a vineyard
Beautiful 🙂