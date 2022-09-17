LAPC #215 – Opposites

/ Leya

This week Tina has put together some interesting opposites. Please visit her beautiful blog and get inspired! Once you have started, it is difficult to stop… ”just think about it, they’re everywhere!”

Our mind is capable of passing beyond the dividing line we have drawn for it. Beyond the pairs of opposites of which the world consists, other, new insights begin.

– Hermann Hesse

Soft – Hard

Morning – Evening in the Sahara desert

Old and dilapidated ( but warm and ornamented…) – Modern (cold and straight)

Cold and hot climate

In the header – opposites in the same image with day and night in one – midnight sun! Above – two in one as well – hot springs in cold ice and snow.

Special thanks to Sofia for last week’s Urban Environments challenge. It was great fun seeing
the many urban examples you all shared! ”This week we invite you to show us some opposites – big and tall, round and square, new and old….”

Remember to link your response to Tina’s original, and to use the Lens-Artists Tag to help us find you. We look forward to seeing what you come up with. Finally, we’re excited to announce that next week’s Guest Host will be Donna of Wind Kisses so be sure to check out her wonderful site. Until then, as always please stay safe and be kind.

20 reaktioner på ”LAPC #215 – Opposites

  2. loved all your examples, beginning with the soft flowers. At first I thought they were cotton bushes. My favorite were the old and modern. Aside from the challenge and the awesome comparison, the colors were brilliant.

    Svara

  6. Ah the midnight sun Ann-Christine….is there anything in this world more beautiful? I’ve seen it only in Alaska and it was breathtaking. I’m thinking you see it more often. Loved all of your images this week. Your Sahara images always make me truly envious, and your housing opposites are wonderful. Loved your post as always.

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

