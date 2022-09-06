LAPC #215 – Planes, Trains and Automobiles…and the Places They Take Us

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles…and the places they take us . Visit John for more inspiration!

I must admit I am not an avid photographer of any of these transportation machines…I prefer walking and hiking. But, I did find some that I really liked. Hopefully these will fit the bill, John.

This pretty thing was found at a car show in Ronneby, Sweden. It is not a really old car, but I like the style.

A steam ship took us over to an island near Queenstown, NZ.

There we watched skilled guys shearing sheep and clever dogs herding.

Cachalote was our sailing boat in the Galapagos Islands. I think she had the tiniest cabin I have ever slept in…but the food and the people around her were just amazing. Going on a small boat also meant we could go closer to the islands and comfortably reach any nook.

A different way to promote your company – Keukkenhof, NL.

The mountain train in Switzerland, Bernina Express, took us to stunning sights. A trip warmly recommended if you happen to stay for a while in this country!

Ice melting in lovely colours

Adventure making for everyone

No planes…but still a means of transport! Maybe not for everyone?

My favourite planes are from Druk Air, Bhutan. They are beautifully decorated with dragons, and their pilots are trained to land in narrow valleys between high mountains. To land a plane here, they have to make a U-turn with the wings close to both mountain sides – and we had a perfect landing.

One more plane story: Going to the little island of Madeira also takes special pilots to land safely. We have been to Madeira five times, and the last one was a nightmare. We landed in a storm, and we knew four planes ahead of us had continued to the next island for a safe landing. We had to try twice before touching ground. Everyone on the plane cried…

Going to Bhutan was an old dream of mine, and yes, every expectation was fulfilled.

We arrived just in time for the big festival, Paro Tsechu, and the people all wore their best clothes. Dancing and celebrations were spectacular.

Bhutan is a stunning gem in the Himalayas. It was an unforgettable visit in every way. People, culture, landscape, architecture – and the fact that they are carbon neutral.

As winter is approaching here in the northern hemisphere, I thought I would finish with a bright and shining tram! I love trams, but of course this one was not in traffic. Warming my eyes though!

