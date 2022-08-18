I sit in my garden every day, watching the butterflies feasting on Buddlejas and what is left of my plum cooking. The Red Admirals seem to love plums just as much as the ordinary flower table. Golden days now, when summer is drawing to its close.
The beautiful Scarce Copper though, is not to be seen anymore. I guess its season is earlier. I tried to catch some of the Admirals with my camera, but unfortunately – I will try again tomorrow.
6 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Summer is Still Here”
The Large Copper (male) is such a beauty, you are very lucky to have seen one A-C.
Plenty of Red Admirals here in Cornwall KB, but we don’t see these beautiful Large Coppers. ”Historically in the British Isles, the Large Copper could be found in the fens of East Anglia and perhaps other damp areas of southern England, before becoming extinct in 1851”
What a beauty this is. Sorry it’s so scarce.
Extinct in the British Isle (see my reply to KB) and it is also endangered in Europe. Such a shame.
Lovely colour!