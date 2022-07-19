LACP#208 – Summer Vibes – It’s always summer somewhere!

Andre’ of Solander is our guest host, and wants us to show our favorite activity (yes, chilling is also accepted as an activity in this context) in summer. Please visit his blog for more inspiration!
Summer vibes starts in my own garden – where the little yellow flowers make a golden carpet to the tunes of humming bees. We never cut the grass until the flowers are ready to go.
The vacation we often need is freedom from our own mind.
– Jack Adam Weber
And they stay for weeks, I am sure it’s just to make my heart jump with joy!
Summer’s lease hath all too short a date.
– William Shakespeare
Early mornings and late evenings are alive with summer vibes – the backlit geraniums’ gracefully dance for my camera eye. Flower photography is a passion with me.
I always make sure to choose good company. If I feel I need any company at all…
Swedish ”fika” is a must. And outdoors a summer privilege. My mother and I always had one on our long walks. And the children loved it.
But tomorrow may rain, so I’ll follow the sun.
– The Beatles
The lady flowers unfold and shine again with the warming sun…
And the sea – knows how to rest.
Summer vibes in short would be, flowers, photography, hiking, fika – and spending time by the sea.
Many thanks to Andre for guest hosting this week and for giving us the opportunity to share some “summer vibes”. Please link your response to his original here and to use the Lens-Artists Tag to help us find you. Thanks also to Jez for last week’s Seeing Double challenge. Your responses included wonderful moments captured forever. We hope you’ll join us again next week when Tracy challenges us with “Surrealism” on “Reflections of an Untidy Mind”. She’ll be followed by the last of our July Guest Hosts, Sarah of “Travel With Me” who will invite us to share three favorite images. Finally, the Lens-Artists team will return in August, when Anne will lead us with her “What’s Your Photography Groove” challenge. Until then, as always please stay safe and be kind.
Interested in joining the Lens-Artists challenge? Click here for more information.
5 reaktioner på ”LACP#208 – Summer Vibes – It’s always summer somewhere!”
I had to look up “fika”, but finding out what it was only added to the wonderful summer feel your photos and narration had already given me.
Lovely quotes and beautiful photos. Here in coastal south India we are having the monsoon season. We do not have any winter. By June the summer heat is at its peak and fortunately the rains start and the temperature comes down. Regards.
A great area to hike around..a bit if a shower but very beautiful.
The Weber quote ;oud;y resonates with me whilst I walk with you looking at a sea so placid as we never see it here . . . Oh, fika – you give the coffee break such a romantic name . . . methinks the custom is common throughout NE Europe at least . . .
I do love your wild garden and yellow carpet giving the bees a chance to do what bees do best. I enjoyed the walk with the cows and horses for company. A wonderful Summer post. The idea of fika is fabulous Anne-Christine 🙂 🙂