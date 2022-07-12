LAPC#207 – Seeing Double

Welcome Jez, our guest host this week – and the theme is all about reflections. Please go to his site for marvelous inspiration – and Lensy of course…
The first thing I thought about, was reflections from the Amazon basin. Our canoeing through the djungle every day, searching for anacondas, cajmans, lizards, sloths, monkeys and birds. The silence and the dense forest with all its sounds (!) was an unforgettable experience.
Autumn in Sweden also makes for canoeing and colourful experiences. Sometimes so intense for short glimpses, that you just have to photograph it even if you don’t have a managable angle. Incredible light.
Then again, days of mist make beautiful, dreamy images. I used to pass this old mill every day on my way to work – but often I stopped to walk for some minutes, contemplating the beauty of this worn building. I know she is an old lady, ageing beautifully and admiring her reflection in the water.
Art is of course a great possibility for seeing double – a contemplating man and…
Yayoi Kusama in Denmark
More of Denmark – a new complex built with different reflections…even the sky fits in.
Seeing double is all about reflections – easily made into a photographic obsession. Jez wants any reflections we come across; landscapes, cityscapes or chance ones in a puddle. We are looking forward to seeing all your entries!
I so adore your selfie. You have selected some marvelous doubles for this week 😀
I am so sorry Ann-Christine, that I cannot single out any of your images. From start to finish they are extraordinary. Honestly, this week you have outdone yourself – and that is REALLY saying something!
Excellent post, Ann-Christine, showing all the versatility of your photography. I love the setting for the mill, and being confused by Kusuma’s work!
Beautiful post, Ann-Christine 👏 I was completely mesmerised with the first shot with the lantern, as well as with the multi-faceted reflection in Spain & your mirror fun 😃 The winner for me was the old mill, resting quietly by the mill pond; I can see why you would spend so much time in such a peaceful setting 😁 Thanks for the opportunity of hosting & joining the fun 😊
These are marvellous – and some of them are such fun as well. I sort of recognise that scene in Spain. Can you remember where you were? And that Yayoi Kusama image is fabulous – it messes with your mind.
Some great reflections…. The old mill is the star for me!
Ann-Christine your photos are gorgeous! Th like mirror reflections a lot! Hope you had a great birtday too! Thank you for your kind words, I really enjoyed the challenge a lot!