Midsummer is the best time in Sweden, and Tuesday this week was the summer solstice. We spent most of the night outdoors. Something to celebrate. The longest day. A walk in my garden gives me much pleasure, and this is the time to send some of that love with the warm winds to you, wishing you beautiful days wherever you are ♥
14 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Midsummer Garden Greetings”
So rich with loveliness, Ann-Christine! A true celebration of summer.
A fabulous garden. But now it’s all downhill as the days get shorter 😦
I do not blame you spending an idyllic night outdoors especially when nature was so blessing you . . . beautiful colour all around ! That said, on this other side of the world I am certain, oh so certain the sun peeped above the horizon just those seconds earlier . . .
I love the colours and flowers in your garden!
These are beautiful! My favorites are #2 and #3!
Beautiful flowers
Gorgeous images, Ann Christine. I love all of them but especially the tiny bells. 😍
Exquisite photos of your garden
Delightful blooms – and sounds like a great solstice where you are
Beautiful photos and post! And that snail! Nice find/capture. Thanks for sharing!
Stunning photos! The snail is my favorite too. It’s so sweet.
This warms my heart on a cold winter day on the other side of the world! Thank you 🙂
So beautiful A-C.
Absolutely beautiful. What a fabulous garden. I love the snail asleep on the leaf 🙂