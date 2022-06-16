Thursday Thoughts – Let’s have a party! 16 juni, 2022 / Leya Aren’t they very human? Click the gallery and join in the conversation! Don’t we love it… sharing the limelight! Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar in … Relaterade
11 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Let’s have a party!”
So funny! Happy Thursday, Ann-Christine!
How fabulous! I’ve never thought of bracken like that before. From now on, I’ll always be wondering what they’re plotting.
They seem to be attending a concert :). Nice photos!
Wonderful pictures!
Good morning ! Good morning ! Hello ! Jello ! Hello . . . oh dear, I’ll be hoarse ere all the bows are returned . . . . but isn’t this a scene pf ‘happy-busy’ ? Thank you for inviting me too . . .
SOMEONE needs to put their heads together!
Fabulous photos
They look like they’re leaning back and really getting into the party. 🙂 What fun!!
Love them!!
Great photos – they are having a party!!
I’ve never seen ferns like this. They do seem like humans