LAPC #203 Local Vistas

What are your local vistas? Where do you photograph when you don’t have a lot of time or are not on vacation? This week, show us your local vistas – Anne Sandler of Slow Shutter Speed, is our host!

Well, nowadays I almost always post on my local vistas – and here I am on my way to the forest some weeks ago. As I was driving down the gravel road, I saw a moose – who of course already had spotted me from the rapeseed field…
When landing in the forest, I bet the Lily of the Valley and me both loved the silence and the last rays of evening sun.

I think you know that nature is the most popular vista in my vicinity, but we also have several castles in our neighbourhood, all within a 30 minutes’ drive. Wanås castle with its beautiful surroundings is often visited – sometimes with friends

– here is me and Viveka (My Guilty Pleasures) a couple of weeks ago. Wanås treats include both outdoor exhibitions and…
…tempting indoor exhibitions.

Bosjökloster castle in spring glory – also known for its exhibitions and tasty food.

Without a car, my dogwalks are often photographed as well… In any season, any weather, at any time of the day. With or without a dog…

Interesting studios in a nearby town can be visited for a fee, and you will be guided by one of the artists.

Back to the castles, maybe my favourite is Hovdala, every year used for jousting and medieval fun.

It is always a treat to go there, for beautiful nature, for exhibitions – and for very good food.

Last week, Sofia lead us into an exploration of minimalism and maximalism. What a treat! Many of us discovered our personal preferences for one or the other, but some people enjoyed using both. Next week, we have a special guest host–Sylvia Bacon, who will lead LAPC #204, so be sure to visit her site. Until then, stay safe and kind.

Remember to link to Anne’s post as you share your local vistas and use the Lens-Artists tag.

 If you would like to participate weekly in our Lens-Artists Challenge, just click this link and join us: https://photobyjohnbo.wordpress.com/about-lens-artists/

  2. Beautiful photos. Its always a wonder to me how much one can achieve in landscapes on absolutely flat land. That first photo is so full of colour, and (when you notice the moose) anticipation of movement, and the autumn landscape is so different.

  3. Have so loved walking in your surrounds with you . . . especially as they are so different from mine . . . the greens here are so much more ‘sober’ and dull and there is so much less of them . . . ! And am hanging my head in total shame . . . . still plan to write to Viveka every second day and still have not gotten there . . . . crazy life . . . . And just love that studio photo trying to figure out what I am seeing . . .

    • Life is…crazy in many ways, and so is the way of humans. I know. Vivi is back from Austria now I think.
      Thank you for walking with me. What you see in the studio is a paper body lying on its back. The artist’s sweater hanging behind. Glad you like it too. ❤️

  4. Well Ann-Christine I’m so glad Jo mentioned your daughter and the floor because I totally misunderstood the image! How wonderful!! Also so happy to hear that Viveka came to see you. I think of her often and haven’t seen her online so I was a bit worried. Your vistas are marvelous of course, what a beautiful part of the world. And a MOOSE!!!! I’ve only ever seen one or two and always while traveling. They are amazing creatures. Thanks so much for sharing your world with us, I loved your post from start to finish.

  9. We all have places we like to take visitors, don’t we? I have some lady friends coming here for the first time next week. I’ve known them since schooldays… a long time! I’m so happy that it coincides with Tavira Day- paper flowers and fireworks! That photo of your daughter on the reflective floor is an absolute stunner, Ann-Christine. Wishing you a happy week.

