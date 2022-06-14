What are your local vistas? Where do you photograph when you don’t have a lot of time or are not on vacation? This week, show us your local vistas – Anne Sandler of Slow Shutter Speed, is our host!
I think you know that nature is the most popular vista in my vicinity, but we also have several castles in our neighbourhood, all within a 30 minutes’ drive. Wanås castle with its beautiful surroundings is often visited – sometimes with friends
Bosjökloster castle in spring glory – also known for its exhibitions and tasty food.
Without a car, my dogwalks are often photographed as well… In any season, any weather, at any time of the day. With or without a dog…
Interesting studios in a nearby town can be visited for a fee, and you will be guided by one of the artists.
Back to the castles, maybe my favourite is Hovdala, every year used for jousting and medieval fun.
It is always a treat to go there, for beautiful nature, for exhibitions – and for very good food.
Last week, Sofia lead us into an exploration of minimalism and maximalism. What a treat! Many of us discovered our personal preferences for one or the other, but some people enjoyed using both. Next week, we have a special guest host–Sylvia Bacon, who will lead LAPC #204, so be sure to visit her site.
14 reaktioner på ”LAPC #203 Local Vistas”
Beautiful castles and interesting places to visit. Nice effect with the mirror !
Beautiful photos. Its always a wonder to me how much one can achieve in landscapes on absolutely flat land. That first photo is so full of colour, and (when you notice the moose) anticipation of movement, and the autumn landscape is so different.
Have so loved walking in your surrounds with you . . . especially as they are so different from mine . . . the greens here are so much more ‘sober’ and dull and there is so much less of them . . . ! And am hanging my head in total shame . . . . still plan to write to Viveka every second day and still have not gotten there . . . . crazy life . . . . And just love that studio photo trying to figure out what I am seeing . . .
Life is…crazy in many ways, and so is the way of humans. I know. Vivi is back from Austria now I think.
Thank you for walking with me. What you see in the studio is a paper body lying on its back. The artist’s sweater hanging behind. Glad you like it too. ❤️
Well Ann-Christine I’m so glad Jo mentioned your daughter and the floor because I totally misunderstood the image! How wonderful!! Also so happy to hear that Viveka came to see you. I think of her often and haven’t seen her online so I was a bit worried. Your vistas are marvelous of course, what a beautiful part of the world. And a MOOSE!!!! I’ve only ever seen one or two and always while traveling. They are amazing creatures. Thanks so much for sharing your world with us, I loved your post from start to finish.
I really enjoyed your local vistas. So much color and interest. And a moose! Wow! We have them farther north than where we live. Such handsome creatures.
A wonderful slice of life at your place Ann-Christine 🙂
Oh Ann-Christine, I love your local vistas. So beautiful. Why would you ever go anywhere else?
You live in a wonderful part of the world which is lucky to have you recording its beauties.
We all have places we like to take visitors, don’t we? I have some lady friends coming here for the first time next week. I’ve known them since schooldays… a long time! I’m so happy that it coincides with Tavira Day- paper flowers and fireworks! That photo of your daughter on the reflective floor is an absolute stunner, Ann-Christine. Wishing you a happy week.
Lucky you are! Thank you for commenting so sweetly as usual, Jo. And yes, I loved that exhibition…but I don’t know who the person is, just asked if a photo was OK!
Oops! I thought I remembered you saying it was your daughter when you posted it before. The memory is pretty bad these days. Do they do brain replacements, do you suppose 🤣💟
Ha, give me one, please!
🤗💗