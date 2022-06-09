Thursday Thoughts – Västervik Street Art

Västervik town had three big street art festivals 2019-2021. We went there for a couple of days to enjoy the beautiful town and its art. The weather was not the best, but good enough. Some works from the festivals collected here. In the header we have an Ollio/Curtis Hylton.

Lula Goce – Spain

Mantra – France

Ketones 6000 – Australia

Curtis Hylton – England

Curtis Hylton – England

Telmomiel – Holland. This one was my favourite.