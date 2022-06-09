Thursday Thoughts – Västervik Street Art

/ Leya

Västervik town had three big street art festivals 2019-2021. We went there for a couple of days to enjoy the beautiful town and its art. The weather was not the best, but good enough. Some works from the festivals collected here. In the header we have an Ollio/Curtis Hylton.

Lula Goce – Spain
Mantra – France

Ketones 6000 – Australia

Curtis Hylton – England

Curtis Hylton – England

Telmomiel – Holland. This one was my favourite.

3 reaktioner på "Thursday Thoughts – Västervik Street Art

  3. How beautiful and fascinating ! Would have loved a few days there myself to get to better know an art form of which I am somewhat ignorant. Our southern city of Melbourne is rather well known for a number of alley-ways displaying similar works . . . and friends have sent photos of similar festivals on Mexico . . . but have also seen city landscapes rubbished by what has seemed wanton ugliness . Shall go do some homework – thanks !

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

