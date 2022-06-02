Thursday Thoughts – Summer is here!

/ Leya

June 1 is the first day of summer – so I looked out of my window to see if it was true…

…and it was!

29 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Summer is here!

  3. How beautiful ! I remember being a child – when travelling twixt urban areas in the country I would always make a nuisance of myself asking for the car to be stopped so I could run into the field to pick handfuls and handfuls . ./ .

    Svara

    • Thank you – and yes, we had it too…so cold and windy – and rainy. It almost killed my plants I had put outdoors when the weather was more favourable – in April!

      Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.