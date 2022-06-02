Thursday Thoughts – Summer is here! 2 juni, 20222 juni, 2022 / Leya June 1 is the first day of summer – so I looked out of my window to see if it was true… …and it was! Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar in … Relaterade
29 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Summer is here!”
Love your use of a triptych here – it certainly looks like summer there – here we have daisies as well but evry flower that comes out looks as if it’s shivering…
Cold? Cold here too, but they say it will get warmer from now on! happy you liked my choice!
Gorgeous, and so effective as a triptych!
Thank you, Sarah – and I am glad you thought it suitable for the photo too!
How beautiful ! I remember being a child – when travelling twixt urban areas in the country I would always make a nuisance of myself asking for the car to be stopped so I could run into the field to pick handfuls and handfuls . ./ .
Lovely memories…
Yes, it’s daisy time. 🙂
♥
Beautifully presented! Love this 🙂
Thank you, Liz – marguerites are so summery!
That worked beautifully for the triptych, A-C. I didn’t realize that were now officially in summer. 😉
Thank you, Janet – and well, I hope a bit more warmer soon, or my plants will be rather devastated…
I hope so too.
Gorgeous 😊
😀
Spring seems to have gone so quickly. Here too the ox eye daisy are starting to flower
I love them – so summery. Spring here, at least in May, must have been the coldest in years.
Lovely summery photos – it was as long time coming this year with a very chilly spring!
Thank you – and yes, we had it too…so cold and windy – and rainy. It almost killed my plants I had put outdoors when the weather was more favourable – in April!
Beautiful pictures! Thanks for sharing.
Thank you for commenting!
I would definitely say it is true 😀 😀
♥
Love the way you have produced this as a tryptich, A C!
♥ Thank you! i thought it would look rather nice!
It does!
Hooray! Those photos are Essence of Summer for me.
Something like that for me too! Thank you, Margaret!
Absolute essence of summer!