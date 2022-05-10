LAPC #198 – Light and Shadow

/ Leya

Patti sends us searching light and shadow…

She reminds us that the experts tell us to focus on the light in photography, but, that it’s not just about the light. It’s both light and shadow, which are two sides of the same coin.

Tolstoy tells us the truth…

All the variety, all the charm, all the beauty of life is made up of light and shadow.

– Leo Tolstoy

A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows.

– Francis of Assisi
Our job is to record, each in his own way, this world of light and shadow and time that will never come again exactly as it is today.

– Edward Abbey

In life have a friend that is like a mirror and shadow; mirror doesn’t lie and shadow never leaves.

Unknown

The eye is always caught by light, but shadows have more to say

– Gregory Maguire

Find beauty not only in the thing itself but in the pattern of the shadows, the light and dark which that thing provides.

-Junichiro Tanizaki

There is strong shadow where there is much light.

-Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Last weekend’s hike was an explosion in light and shadow, the vivid greens of newborn spring and the joy of new life coming.

Last week, Tina inspired us to explore The Rule of Thirds, which lead to many interesting discussions about our preferences in composing a shot. Next week, it’s my (Leya’s) turn to host, so stay safe and be kind until then!

If you would like to participate in our weekly Lens-Artists Challenge, just click this link and join us on Saturdays at noon EST: https://photobyjohnbo.wordpress.com/about-lens-artists/

10 reaktioner på ”LAPC #198 – Light and Shadow

  1. There’s so much going on in that first photo…in a good way. It would make an amazing puzzle. I also really liked the photo with whichever of your dogs is in it and the one with the tiny flower on the saucer. But all lovely and perfect for the theme.

  4. Great set, A C- but I especially like that first image, such brilliant light and the detail! I have been to that Madrid old station, but didn’t think so much about the images I was taking in those days! I also love Totti? Milo?? In the forest sunlight, framed by shadow

  7. Very beautiful images all A-C. I agree with Jo, the light on the soup tureen with the purple flower is magical, as is the light the shines on the building at the end of the dark street. Beautiful post with wonderful quotes too.

  8. A thoughtful one, Ann-Christine. I love the quotes and the photos. Where is that first one, please? Especially love the light on the water and that planter with the single flower.

