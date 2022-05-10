LAPC #198 – Light and Shadow

Patti sends us searching light and shadow…

She reminds us that the experts tell us to focus on the light in photography, but, that it’s not just about the light. It’s both light and shadow, which are two sides of the same coin.

Tolstoy tells us the truth…

All the variety, all the charm, all the beauty of life is made up of light and shadow.

– Leo Tolstoy

A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows.



– Francis of Assisi



Our job is to record, each in his own way, this world of light and shadow and time that will never come again exactly as it is today.



– Edward Abbey



In life have a friend that is like a mirror and shadow; mirror doesn’t lie and shadow never leaves.

Unknown

The eye is always caught by light, but shadows have more to say

– Gregory Maguire

Find beauty not only in the thing itself but in the pattern of the shadows, the light and dark which that thing provides.

-Junichiro Tanizaki

There is strong shadow where there is much light.

-Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Last weekend’s hike was an explosion in light and shadow, the vivid greens of newborn spring and the joy of new life coming.

Last week, Tina inspired us to explore The Rule of Thirds, which lead to many interesting discussions about our preferences in composing a shot. Next week, it’s my (Leya’s) turn to host, so stay safe and be kind until then!

