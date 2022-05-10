Patti sends us searching light and shadow…
She reminds us that the experts tell us to focus on the light in photography, but, that it’s not just about the light. It’s both light and shadow, which are two sides of the same coin.
Tolstoy tells us the truth…
All the variety, all the charm, all the beauty of life is made up of light and shadow.
– Leo Tolstoy
In life have a friend that is like a mirror and shadow; mirror doesn’t lie and shadow never leaves.
Unknown
The eye is always caught by light, but shadows have more to say
– Gregory Maguire
Find beauty not only in the thing itself but in the pattern of the shadows, the light and dark which that thing provides.
-Junichiro Tanizaki
There is strong shadow where there is much light.
-Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Last weekend’s hike was an explosion in light and shadow, the vivid greens of newborn spring and the joy of new life coming.
Last week, Tina inspired us to explore The Rule of Thirds, which lead to many interesting discussions about our preferences in composing a shot. Next week, it’s my (Leya’s) turn to host, so stay safe and be kind until then!
If you would like to participate in our weekly Lens-Artists Challenge, just click this link and join us on Saturdays at noon EST: https://photobyjohnbo.wordpress.com/about-lens-artists/
10 reaktioner på ”LAPC #198 – Light and Shadow”
There’s so much going on in that first photo…in a good way. It would make an amazing puzzle. I also really liked the photo with whichever of your dogs is in it and the one with the tiny flower on the saucer. But all lovely and perfect for the theme.
Beautiful gallery Ann-Christine, my favourite is the street scene 🙂
Madrid Atocha is amazing with the rainforest in the railway station
Beautiful photos that illustrate light and shadow. I like the way each introductory quote fits the image. A great deal of thought went into this post.
Great set, A C- but I especially like that first image, such brilliant light and the detail! I have been to that Madrid old station, but didn’t think so much about the images I was taking in those days! I also love Totti? Milo?? In the forest sunlight, framed by shadow
All simply gorgeous!
These photos are simply divine 😊
Very beautiful images all A-C. I agree with Jo, the light on the soup tureen with the purple flower is magical, as is the light the shines on the building at the end of the dark street. Beautiful post with wonderful quotes too.
A thoughtful one, Ann-Christine. I love the quotes and the photos. Where is that first one, please? Especially love the light on the water and that planter with the single flower.
Thank you, Jo – you mean the building? It’s the old railwaystation in Madrid. Remade into a green oasis for people to walk, sit, read, eat and drink.
I assumed a railway station but couldn’t identify it, hon. Love the depth of that photo.