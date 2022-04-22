Lens-Artists Challenge # 195 – Colourful Expressions

Colours!

According to Anne, ”It motivates, depresses, and makes us happy.” The effect of colour is always remarkable. And now – ”how does color affect your photography?” Read more and find inspiration at Anne’s blog, Slow Shutter Speed !

Many of us have read books about the meaning of different colours… maybe that is one of the reasons why I love green. I like both soft and bright colors, green, purple, yellow and orange being my favorites. Combined with interesting textures, colours make me want new images…immediately. Fragrance and fragile patterns are on my list too.

Even if I love monochrome, colours are my life. In my photography, I will always be that little child in the deep forest – surrounded by the colour green – but all the other tones too.

Nature always wears the colors of the spirit.

– Ralph Waldo Emerson



Colours, like features, follow the changes of the emotions.

– Pablo Picasso

Muted colours are my best friends, I could never wear bold yellow, orange or blue for example. My skin and features are too fair. But for photography every colour can be delicious.



I seldom photograph something just because of its colour – there has to be something more in it of interest…like structure or architectural spice.

And, just like Anne, I’m also drawn to rust – maybe rusty colours mostly. These forest floor ferns could be my wardrobe – muted colours with glimpses of golden sun.

Purple/ lavender/ lilac Wisteria and the colour grey – their marriage is an indisputable success.

Red is not my colour, but winter white and contrasting red is always a hit with me.

Why do two colors, put one next to the other, sing? Can one really explain this? no. Just as one can never learn how to paint.

– Pablo Picasso



This week, show us how colour affects your photography, what emotions it brings out, and which ones are you particularly drawn to?

When you create your colorful expression, remember to link to Anne's original post and use the Lens-Artists tag.

