Lens-Artists Challenge # 195 – Colourful Expressions

Many of us have read books about the meaning of different colours… maybe that is one of the reasons why I love green. I like both soft and bright colors, green, purple, yellow and orange being my favorites. Combined with interesting textures, colours make me want new images…immediately. Fragrance and fragile patterns are on my list too.
Even if I love monochrome, colours are my life. In my photography, I will always be that little child in the deep forest – surrounded by the colour green – but all the other tones too.
Nature always wears the colors of the spirit.
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
Colours, like features, follow the changes of the emotions.
– Pablo Picasso
Muted colours are my best friends, I could never wear bold yellow, orange or blue for example. My skin and features are too fair. But for photography every colour can be delicious.
I seldom photograph something just because of its colour – there has to be something more in it of interest…like structure or architectural spice.
Purple/ lavender/ lilac Wisteria and the colour grey – their marriage is an indisputable success.
Why do two colors, put one next to the other, sing? Can one really explain this? no. Just as one can never learn how to paint.
– Pablo Picasso
This week, show us how colour affects your photography, what emotions it brings out, and which ones are you particularly drawn to?
Truly beautiful A-C, both in the way you’ve shown color and the way you’ve described it. I love the little girl and how you tied it into your writing but my favorite images this week are the wisteria and the snow-covered tree with red berries. Wonderful!!
This was a post well worth waiting for Ann-Christine! It is so beautiful and rich in color. The bonus is how color affects you personally. Thank you!
Such a super colour collection. Like you I am very much an autumn person, loving the greens and ambers and rusts of the season, though I also like wearing blue. And occasionally red!
Oh I so adore this post. I like your spicey wall of a building. Actually I really like all of your photos. 😀
Truly remarkable examples of colors and textures. This is really amazing 🙂
Beautiful photos! I love the contrasting colors—really helps everything stand out. 😊
Lovely. And however much you say red is not your colour, that pop of red in the toddler’s skirt really makes that first image.