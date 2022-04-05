For this week’s challenge, John wants us to show what is special to us about birthdays. This was a difficult one for me – because the happiest birthdays were of course the childhood ones. Today, as for many people here in Sweden, family birthday gatherings only include food and cake, maybe a small present.

Birthdays for me now, means meeting up with good friends for some nice food, a chat and a visit to some new exhibition. No celebrating really. Then I came to think of my 60th birthday, a birthday that I spent without my family (the only one so far!) – instead I went to Poland for The Light Move Festival with my blogging friend Viveka (My Guilty Pleasures). Of course that is one of my most special birthdays! I posted on it in 2017, and when I go back to read those posts again, I keep smiling at the joyful and relaxed time we spent in Łódź – a city unknown to me before, but a huge positive surprise! So much great art, architecture, friendly people, gorgeous food and of course – the best company – Viveka.

– I hope you will enjoy those days in Łódź too, through some of my shimmering memories in this gallery! You might even find Viveka there somewhere…

I had to finish with the beautiful Jewish graveyard, where we spent hours walking in silence, contemplating. Alone together. Both of us love walking in those abandoned graveyards – so much history, sadness, silence and beauty.

Yes, we had a great time, Vivi and I – and we often talk about those days when we meet up. A wonderful trip…that would be the kind of birthday to have more often …

Sincere thanks to John for the opportunity to reminisce about our special events. Whatever event you choose to feature, please remember to link your response to John’s original here , and to use the Lens-Artists Tag. Thanks also to Amy for last week’s Earth Story challenge. She is worth celebrating and taking extra care of – and you helped to show a marvelous display of Mother Earth’s many gifts – and her vulnerability.

As always, we thank you for joining us and hope you’ll be with us again next week, when Sofia leads our challenge. Until then, please stay safe and be kind.