Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Macro Monday – Guess What? 4 april, 20223 april, 2022 / Leya / 9 kommentarer
9 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday – Guess What?”
I’ll guess at an Aloe
A sort of palm branch maybe?
Aloe leaf?
aloe?
No idea!
I thought it was watermelon too, but I think it might be a seed pod
Erm. Nothing I’ve thought of ticks all the boxes. You win!
Great image of the watermelon .
An old slice of watermelon from last fourth of July?