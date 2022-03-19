Lens-Artists Challenge #191 – Curves

/ Leya

Magic lives in curves, not angles. – Mason Cooley

On a visit to Gothenburg last week, I was mesmerized by some intriguing curves, in nature and at a museum…so, this week, I thought we would find more examples of curves: funny, beautiful, unusual – roads, paths, art, architecture, animals, plants – anything that interests you. Because, curves are everywhere around us. In nature almost everything is – curves.

You will find them in small stones under your feet…

In water…

In trees…

Under and below the trees…

Sometimes they are a bit scary…

But mostly friendly…

Curves exist in every little creature on Earth…

In roads and manmade things too, like in this agricultural landscape.


Last weekend I found great curves in something called a Treillage – at Gunnebo there is a really big one – 7 meters high. There are three reconstructed ones in modern times (they were common in 1500-1800), and those are to be found at Hampton Court in England, Het Loo in Holland and Versailles in France. The trellis forms a kind of link between nature and architecture, and over time, the growing trees at its sides will form a bower.

Finally, in the opener is my favourite curve, a koru. And, I will close the circle of this ”curvy”post with an orb of a spider’s web in my garden.

In life, as in art, the beautiful moves in curves. – Edward G. Bulwer-Lytton

Many thanks to Patti for the great Close and Closer challenge that gave us such a variety of interesting entries – thank you all for the treats!

We are now looking forward to seeing YOUR curves… pun intended! Be sure to link your responses to my original post, and to use the Lens-Artists Tag to help us find you. Next week, Amy will be our host – until then, please stay safe and be kind.

If you would like to participate in our weekly Lens-Artists Challenge, we have easy to follow instructions. Just click this link and join us: https://photobyjohnbo.wordpress.com/about-lens-artists/

12 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #191 – Curves

  1. Oooh. Good theme! I’ve see those bushy trees in Parque El Retiro, Madrid, just last October! I’ve never seen a Blue Racer before. No rush on that. Great photos. Soooo many possibles.

    Svara

  5. Great challenge and beautiful images Ann-Christine. Lately, I’ve been focused on lines and angles, but I do like curves, especially those found in nature. I’m excited to dig into my archives to find curvy photos.

    Svara

  7. These are beautiful and fascinating curves in nature, AC! I admire your observations. Thank you for showing us these curves around us.

    Svara

  8. If I had to pick one, I would pick the tree from below. But I don’t want to pick because I love them all. Truly inspired, Ann-Christine. I’ll see what I can do and post later.

    Svara

  10. Oh I love this, and love the diversity in the photos and ideas. ( I could have done without the snake, lol, but it, too was beautiful). I love the fern leaf the most. And the trees. Donna

    Svara

