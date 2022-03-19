Magic lives in curves, not angles.– Mason Cooley
On a visit to Gothenburg last week, I was mesmerized by some intriguing curves, in nature and at a museum…so, this week, I thought we would find more examples of curves: funny, beautiful, unusual – roads, paths, art, architecture, animals, plants – anything that interests you. Because, curves are everywhere around us. In nature almost everything is – curves.
You will find them in small stones under your feet…
In water…
In trees…
Under and below the trees…
But mostly friendly…
Curves exist in every little creature on Earth…
In roads and manmade things too, like in this agricultural landscape.
Finally, in the opener is my favourite curve, a koru. And, I will close the circle of this ”curvy”post with an orb of a spider’s web in my garden.
In life, as in art, the beautiful moves in curves. – Edward G. Bulwer-Lytton
Many thanks to Patti for the great Close and Closer challenge that gave us such a variety of interesting entries – thank you all for the treats!
We are now looking forward to seeing YOUR curves… pun intended! Be sure to link your responses to my original post, and to use the Lens-Artists Tag to help us find you. Next week, Amy will be our host – until then, please stay safe and be kind.
If you would like to participate in our weekly Lens-Artists Challenge, we have easy to follow instructions. Just click this link and join us: https://photobyjohnbo.wordpress.com/about-lens-artists/
12 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #191 – Curves”
Oooh. Good theme! I’ve see those bushy trees in Parque El Retiro, Madrid, just last October! I’ve never seen a Blue Racer before. No rush on that. Great photos. Soooo many possibles.
Such a wide variety, but I love the trees!
Surprise, surprise, my favourite curves are those watery ones, but I’m very taken with those wierd shaped trees too. Have a great week, Ann-Christine!
Wow…these are incredible. You sure do set the bar high!
I’m on my way out, gonna see if I can meet you half way 😉
Great challenge and beautiful images Ann-Christine. Lately, I’ve been focused on lines and angles, but I do like curves, especially those found in nature. I’m excited to dig into my archives to find curvy photos.
Marvellous curves, A C!
These are beautiful and fascinating curves in nature, AC! I admire your observations. Thank you for showing us these curves around us.
Love the orb of a spider’s web! Beautifully processed. Thanks for sharing. 🙂
If I had to pick one, I would pick the tree from below. But I don’t want to pick because I love them all. Truly inspired, Ann-Christine. I’ll see what I can do and post later.
Oh what wonderful photos. I so adore your gallery 😀
Oh I love this, and love the diversity in the photos and ideas. ( I could have done without the snake, lol, but it, too was beautiful). I love the fern leaf the most. And the trees. Donna
What a fun prompt and you have given us some great examples. 😊👍