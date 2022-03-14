Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Macro Monday – More Camellias 14 mars, 202213 mars, 2022 / Leya / 16 kommentarer
16 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday – More Camellias”
Wonderful, the detail is superb
♥ Love those little ones…
Ours are still tightly wrapped buds….. time will catch them up 🙂
It will. My camellia in my glasshouse is over by now.
That’s gorgeous
Thank you! Love every piece of them…
How lovely!
♥
Love Brian’s idea! I was simply going to say beautiful.
♥
delicate and cheery
We need some cheering! Thanks!
This is really beautiful!!
Thank you – I love those little yellow friends!
It’s like peeking over a wall to see what the little orange people are doing 😉
Haha, love your description, Brian – I can see you peeking…