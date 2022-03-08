Lens-Artists Challenge #189 – Odds and Ends

We are always curious, always inquisitive, always picking up odds and ends for our patchwork minds, since there is no knowing when and where they may fit into some corner. Charles Dickens Well, now Tina provided us with that corner, and here are my offerings…

This weekend we went to Gothenburg for a break as the weather these last few days have been bright and sunny. When walking home to our hotel after dinner, we found a door opener in the wall…but no door. I pressed it twice to see if there maybe was a secret door somewhere…but sadly, no. Maybe I would have needed some secret code. I don’t know why there was a cigarette on top of it either. But I love a good mystery now and then!

”There is a crack in everything –

that’s how the light gets in.

Leonard Cohen

This Cohen quote is one of my own favourites, and I loved it for this crack in a building in Lodz, Poland. It was the last warm rays of sun (October), and this beautiful Peacock butterfly used the light and the protecting walls of the crack to make it through another day.

A street market in Madrid, and one of my students spotted these – I had never seen anything like it before. Angelica just had to touch it to understand the structure.

I don’t remember how this happened, but I remember the feeling I had on turning around in the queue – I thought it was a real baby sticking out of that bag.

My opener/header is one of my absolute favourites – and I believe I found him too in Spain.

Last week we visited many special places when Karina was our Guest Host, and what wondrous places there were! This week is all about odds and ends and I’m looking forward to all the possibly also whimsical things you’ll show us. Make sure you link to Tina’s incredible post and also tag Lens-Artists so we can easily find you.

