Lens-Artists Challenge #189 – Odds and Ends

We are always curious, always inquisitive, always picking up odds and ends for our patchwork minds, since there is no knowing when and where they may fit into some corner.
Charles Dickens
Well, now Tina provided us with that corner, and here are my offerings…
Leonard Cohen
This Cohen quote is one of my own favourites, and I loved it for this crack in a building in Lodz, Poland. It was the last warm rays of sun (October), and this beautiful Peacock butterfly used the light and the protecting walls of the crack to make it through another day.
A street market in Madrid, and one of my students spotted these – I had never seen anything like it before. Angelica just had to touch it to understand the structure.
I don’t remember how this happened, but I remember the feeling I had on turning around in the queue – I thought it was a real baby sticking out of that bag.
My opener/header is one of my absolute favourites – and I believe I found him too in Spain.
