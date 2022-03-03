As March is here, maybe winter is letting go of its grip. A sunny walk by the lakes was envigorating and I found that the ice was almost gone. At least out in the open spaces. Not many birds around, but – they will soon arrive.
The leaves frozen in ice, reflecting the blue sky – there’s hope for a spring to arrive.
2 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – A Hope of Spring”
I imagine you still having snow on the ground. Spring is on the way!
Beautiful scenes and I like the ice details. But it still looks so cold there!