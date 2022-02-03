Time for a glimpse in my windows again – one of my greatest joys is the dayly watering and checking in and through my windows.
Most of my Phalaenopsis orchids are flowering now in January, February – and some other plants as well.
Then I have some very special cases… The Amazon lily is resting in my bathroom because it got little creatures this winter…but I have successfully got rid of them now, and new, fresh leaves are coming up. I have also bought something called a Nut tree – a chestnut. Lastly, my window lamps are like flowers themselves, aren’t they?
In my glass house, the Acacia is coming along nicely – sending a lovely scent as I open the doors and enter. It would have been nice sending a soft puff from her to you – but I am afraid you have to imagine! Spring and summer dreams…
Thank you for coming along to my morning chores – much appreciated company!
17 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – In My Windows Today”
Cheers to the joys you find with birds and the nurturing the plants. 🙂
I had a great time thanks A-C. Love your Orchids and growing Chestnuts. Thanks for looking after the birds and I love little Robins as well 🙂 🙂
*laughter* The wattle is the glorious harbinger pf spring here in Australia . . . oh well, you may call it acacia or mimosa . . . 🙂 ! :love your orchids . . . another sign the spring is approaching . . . . . .
Some people are as territorial as your two robins.
Putin, Xi Jin Ping…
Ahhhh, what a joy to be living in your home. ❤ That lamp is glorious too, not to mention all the flowers, and the fact that you have to feed the two robins on separate sides of the house. 🙂 Just strange that you call mimosa acacia… I didn't know it qualified as one. Now I checked, indeed! Look how many different acacias exist! 😮 https://www.homestratosphere.com/types-of-acacia-flowers/
Wow…I didn’t know there were so many acacias! In Sweden we also call this one Mimosa, but I learned I should write acacia instead. I prefer mimosa though, sounds just as soft as the tiny yellow balls!
The chestnut tree looks interesting and your orchids are stunning. I like the white one best. I hate it when plants get bugs so well done to you on rescuing this one. You could have joined me on the roof to admire my bougainvillea while I hung out the washing. Have a wonderful rest of the week!
I’d love to join you on the roof, Jo! And, about 20 plants got bugs this winter, it nearly killed me to every day be killing …and not all of them were saved. The plants I mean. Half of them gone.
🙄💕
Your orchids are so lushly beautiful, and it’s charming how you write about your territorial Robins, but I adore your window lamp. It is indeed very flower-like and almost looks like something Tiffany would have crafted back in his day. Beautiful.
Thank you – glad you enjoyed it. And they are fake Tiffany’s!
Gosh, you are busy of a morning!
I am – can’t disappoint the birds!
Well done for your dedication!
You might – as ever – have let your pictures do the talking, but I enjoyed your commentary too.
♥