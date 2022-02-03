Thursday Thoughts – In My Windows Today

Time for a glimpse in my windows again – one of my greatest joys is the dayly watering and checking in and through my windows.

The first thing I do in the morning, I go out and feed the birds. Then I watch them arriving – my favourite is of course the Robin. I have got two Robins, but I have to feed one of them on the other side of the house…. They are very territorial.

Most of my Phalaenopsis orchids are flowering now in January, February – and some other plants as well.

Then I have some very special cases… The Amazon lily is resting in my bathroom because it got little creatures this winter…but I have successfully got rid of them now, and new, fresh leaves are coming up. I have also bought something called a Nut tree – a chestnut. Lastly, my window lamps are like flowers themselves, aren’t they?

In my glass house, the Acacia is coming along nicely – sending a lovely scent as I open the doors and enter. It would have been nice sending a soft puff from her to you – but I am afraid you have to imagine! Spring and summer dreams…

Thank you for coming along to my morning chores – much appreciated company!