Lens-Artists Challenge #184 – Travel has taught me

Amy says: This week we hope you’ll share some of your travel experiences through our theme “Travel has taught me”. And her opening quote says it so well:
Travel changes you. As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life — and travel — leaves marks on you.
~Anthony Bourdain
I have been traveling since I was 16, so, I guess that question wanted some answers… Some of the answers, and something of what travel taught me, I have tried to show in this gallery from our antipodes in New Zealand. Swedish people cannot travel more far away.
Travel taught me that, despite the many differences, there are more likenesses between living beings and cultures, all over the world. We look much the same, we love doing the same things…sunbathing, playing, swimming…and the animals are just like us! Our traditions and religions vary, but at the core, many of them show great likenesses and some have much the same origin. And Love. We love art in all its shapes and form – our species crave it – and fun art too…a good laugh now and then is essential for our wellbeing. Through traveling, we also celebrate our differences – the spice that fuels our sometimes dreary lives!
And small children still like to wave at the train passing, as well as they like to dress up for a masquerade or a Medieval feast.
Above all, travel taught me tolerance and an open mind. That things can be done differently… and still be good. Even if we are good at many things in my own country, there are countries that are much better in several respects and areas – for example New Zealand, with its long standing environmental priorities. A role model for us all.
We must not forget the food – essential to all living beings. Despite all differencies in ingredients, spices and ways of cooking, we love the variety of it. Steam cooking like this I have met in many countries. New Zealand, Iceland, the Azores, the Canary Islands…across the planet we find Mother Earth willing to give us natural ovens and heat to help us making food ready to eat. Be it buried in the ground or in water, volcanic areas usually have both methods. Our Mother is loving and giving…I wish we humans were more loving and giving too – not only taking. Let us leave our marks in good footprints, and learn from life and travel how we can help instead of use, misuse or abuse.
Hi Leya – I like how you noted the similarities and differences and the way travel can be ”spice that fuels our sometimes dreary lives!
Also, fun images – the Santa hats in warm weather was my fav today
The meerkats are so cute, Ann-Christine! It would have been hard for me to walk away from them.
Wonderful Ann-Christine 🙂
Thank you for the Anthony Bourdain quote ! After he left the world on his own terms I coud not watch his work for a long time . . . time has brought peace and I am catching up on the world nightly watching his ‘Parts Unknown’ series . . . what an education ! Am selfishly sad there will be no more . . . meanwhile also a big thank you for the gorgeous meerkat photos – they surely are not afraid to show their curiosity . . .
Beautifully said in words and images Ann-Christine! I enjoyed your meercat photos and the boys jumping off the wharf. Am I repeating Manja’s thoughts?? See we do think alike and enjoy the same things worldwide!
Of course I share your wish that we could be more loving and giving, much as Mother Nature is Ann-Christine. After this past weekend’s snowstorm in the northeastern US we are reminded that she too has her bad mood days LOL. As for travel, I suspect you may have covered more ground than any of the rest of us my friend. Tolerance and an open mind – if only! A lovely commentary on travel as it opens our minds and hearts. And who could view your meerkats without a smile for the day?!
Ahh, what a sweet gallery! We are all the same, aren’t we? I especially like that fish basket and the boys at play. And the first two together like this. 🙂
♥ Thank you, Manja! I love meercats, they look very human. And the boys are nice too;-D