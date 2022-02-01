Lens-Artists Challenge #184 – Travel has taught me

Amy says: This week we hope you’ll share some of your travel experiences through our theme “Travel has taught me”. And her opening quote says it so well:

Travel changes you. As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life — and travel — leaves marks on you.

~Anthony Bourdain

What is hiding out there, beyond the mountains…?

I have been traveling since I was 16, so, I guess that question wanted some answers… Some of the answers, and something of what travel taught me, I have tried to show in this gallery from our antipodes in New Zealand. Swedish people cannot travel more far away.

Travel taught me that, despite the many differences, there are more likenesses between living beings and cultures, all over the world. We look much the same, we love doing the same things…sunbathing, playing, swimming…and the animals are just like us! Our traditions and religions vary, but at the core, many of them show great likenesses and some have much the same origin. And Love. We love art in all its shapes and form – our species crave it – and fun art too…a good laugh now and then is essential for our wellbeing. Through traveling, we also celebrate our differences – the spice that fuels our sometimes dreary lives!

And small children still like to wave at the train passing, as well as they like to dress up for a masquerade or a Medieval feast.

Above all, travel taught me tolerance and an open mind. That things can be done differently… and still be good. Even if we are good at many things in my own country, there are countries that are much better in several respects and areas – for example New Zealand, with its long standing environmental priorities. A role model for us all.

We must not forget the food – essential to all living beings. Despite all differencies in ingredients, spices and ways of cooking, we love the variety of it. Steam cooking like this I have met in many countries. New Zealand, Iceland, the Azores, the Canary Islands…across the planet we find Mother Earth willing to give us natural ovens and heat to help us making food ready to eat. Be it buried in the ground or in water, volcanic areas usually have both methods. Our Mother is loving and giving…I wish we humans were more loving and giving too – not only taking. Let us leave our marks in good footprints, and learn from life and travel how we can help instead of use, misuse or abuse.

