Lens-Artists Challenge #182 – Interesting Objects

Patti says: ”This week, we’re exploring Interesting Objects on LAPC. I’m sure you’ve had the experience of walking through a city, the country, a museum, or a beach, for example, and something catches your eye…”

In the opener you will find a somewhat strange photo of my favourite Swedish composer – when visiting his birthplace, I found this quote – ”To fight for the Light, yes, that is the highest” – His music shines of a very special light, creating a soft nest inside you.

Here are some of my eyecatchers…

I don’t think a dog is an ”object” – but still, here is one of the most striking dog meetings I have had… I met him, when I was crossing a square in Lodz, Poland. I admired his beautiful coat, and then, suddenly, he looked straight at me – with those unforgettable eyes. Icy blue, so blue. And he was Not a Siberian Husky. Maybe a mix with one.

Ireland – an incredible coincidence that I had just read a biography about these young women and the grim fate of their children. This plate sat on a bench in a beautiful park.

A sailing lamp…found in 15th century castle Bunratty in Ireland. This must be one of the strangest lamps I have ever seen. Bunratty is the most complete and authentic castle in Ireland, and in fact there were several chandeliers with these mermaids.

Kyrkö Mosse – a ”must visit” when you come to my part of Sweden. Some hundred old cars, once collected by a dedicated man. Standing in a bog, they are all slowly sinking, and will within not too many years totally disappear.

In Tbilisi, Georgia, I found this metal oak tree with a height of 9 meters. It is located at the European square, near the entrance to Rike park.

The tree is richly decorated with fairy tale houses, birds, insects, leaves and acorns.

Made by sculptor David Monavarlisashvili, and said to personify the history of Tbilisi and the whole of Georgia.



Patti says, this week we are invited to share images that feature Interesting Objects.

Have fun searching for them on the street, in your home, in your travels, or from your archives. Please include a link to her original post and use the Lens-Artists tag.

Last week, we enjoyed learning about and exploring your favorite photo challenges. Thank you Tina for hosting the Double Dipping Challenge – an eye opener to many new possibilities! Next week, it’s my turn to lead the challenge, so be sure to stop by and join in the fun! Until then, stay healthy and have an inspiring week!