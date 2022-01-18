Lens-Artists Challenge #182 – Interesting Objects

Patti says: ”This week, we’re exploring Interesting Objects on LAPC. I’m sure you’ve had the experience of walking through a city, the country, a museum, or a beach, for example, and something catches your eye…”
In the opener you will find a somewhat strange photo of my favourite Swedish composer – when visiting his birthplace, I found this quote – ”To fight for the Light, yes, that is the highest” – His music shines of a very special light, creating a soft nest inside you.
Here are some of my eyecatchers…
Very interesting, I love that metal tree. Very whimsical 🙂
Wow…you certainly have found some interesting objects…and those eyes….
A great collection of interesting objects from two sad dogs to fun things.
What a collection! My favourite? The sailing lamp. No – the ruined car. No – the metal oak tree. And maybe not a favourite, but the Irish plaque stopped me in my tracks.
Oh what a fun post Ann-Christine. I love the dogs eyes too. My other favorite one is of the abandoned car interior. Then the tree …. I think you get the picture. I like them all 😀
Excellent interesting objects, AC! Love the dog photos, the car looks so sad. The metal oak tree, how incredible and creative. The lamp is quite unque. 🙂
Jeg tænker på Alice i Eventyrland, når jeg ser The Tree of Life in Rike Park. Det ligner et sandt mesterværk efter min opfattelse. Du så ikke Johnny Depp? 💕😊
You’ve brought us amazing and distinct objects from around the world Ann-Christine. My favorite is the metal tree sculpture.
I like that metal oak tree (unless my love for real nature) 😉
Unique captures 👍
These are indeed interesting captures.
Wow. Very unique photos, all. I love (?) that car interior. Needs work!
Love the blue eyed boy AC.
Perfect interesting objects!!
I have to wonder about those cars polluting the ground as they sink into it.
So did I. Not good, but he emptied them from any dangerous fluids. The metal is there, rusting, but at least no poisoning acids or something. It’s been marked a historic place. I guess they decided to leave it to the tourists as the grounds could not be used for anything else.