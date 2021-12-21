Patti suggests Serene for the last challenge of the year. A timely choice, as that is what many of us need today, serenity. The hustle and bustle of December makes for contemplation – is this what we really want?
I hope my chosen images all speak for themselves as to what serene means to me.
– Jane NelsenSerenity is the birthplace for creativity, wisdom, and meaningful productivity.
He who loves nature loves peace.
― Michael Bassey Johnson
Serenity lies in solitude.
― Lailah Gifty Akita
Like water, we are truest to our nature in repose.
– Cyril Connolly
And, we all strive to reach the light.
Thank you for treating us to a variety of choices last week – a true delight! This week we invite you to join us and show us what serene means to you. In your post, include a link to Patti’s post and use the Lens-Artists tag. We’re looking forward to seeing your photos!
We have two important announcements as well: There will be no new challenge from us on Saturday, December 25th, but we will return on January 1st, 2022 for our annual Favorite Photos of 2021 challenge. The number of images is up to you.
Until then, I wish you Happy Holidays and a happy and healthy New Year!
16 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #179 – Serene”
Oh these are just lovely especially the rose at the end.
Beautiful choices for the challenge, Ann-Christine! Wishing you all the blessings of the season and a Happy New Year.
Best wishes to Sweden. Apparently, you already got some snow. may santa remember you abundantly😊🎄🎁
Serenity achieved Ann-Christine Have a wonderful holiday season 🎄🍻❤
Serene images, Ann Christine.
You are a true Nordic person in your love of snow and winter wonderland, Ann-Christine. The images are all lovely but I know you won’t be surprised that the watery beauty is the one for me. Serene? I do try! Much love to you and yours, darlin. Hope you can have your family close at Christmas, and a healthy, happy new year.
Beautifully done as always Ann-Christine. Your images are spot-on and amazing. That opener is breathtaking. So I find myself wondering, which comes first the chicken or the egg? Did you find images to match your quotes or quotes to match your images? Whatever the answer they’re perfect together.
Beautiful and serene, AC! Wonderful quote to go with these beautiful images.
Beautiful. Happy festive season and a happy new year A-C. Thank you for all your wonderful photos this year. 🎄🎉🥂🧡
Beautiful serene images 😊
Love all of you serene images. Happy holidays to you and your family!
All your images are beautiful and appropriate to the theme, as always. But there’s something about that first shot that I found particularly engrossing. Such a still image but one I could look at for ages!
Beautiful photos wrapped around poignant thoughts = serenity. Perfect. Personally, I like your wide-range of photographs.
Total contentment and peace of mind.
Beautiful images!
Thank you AC.
Happy holidays!
Beautiful post! I especially like the second and third images, with their play of light and shadow.
All are most serene, A C 😊😊