Amy reminds us this is the season for celebrating – but in reality, we are of course free to celebrate anything worth celebrating! My choices are some of the celebrations I have always loved, and they will forever stay with me.
The opener is my celebration of winter and snow.
Throughout my working life as a teacher, I have been fortunate to follow many lovely students graduate every year in June. They celebrate their achievements as students, and the beginning of a new life.
Walking is a passion with me, and seeing the pilgrims’ arriving in Santiago de Compostela – after struggling on the roads and paths for months, weeks and days – I know their feat is worthy of a great celebration.
Another passion of mine is flowers. Celebrating spring flowers in Holland, Keukkenhof, is indeed a festival for all senses. We have visited three times so far – and hopefully we will get the chance to go again.
Christmas is coming – and even though it does not hold the same magic now as when I was a child, I can still remember that tingling feeling. And celebrating the children coming home, candles lit, parcels made, dogs cuddled and birds fed – is a complete joy. Even more so when there is snow!
Finally, the New Year…My grandmother never liked this celebration, and I share her thoughts… more and more each year. She was a hard working country woman who struggled through life to make ends meet, and she always feared the next year would never bring her much good. My own generation belongs to the lucky ones in many ways, but ahead of us lies tough tasks in order to save our planet – because we don’t want to leave those troubles to the next generation, do we? Let’s mend the world while we can.
5 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #177 – Celebrating”
I greatly appreciate your very personal take on celebrations. Broad yet poignant. You walk the Camino? Wow … Cheers to your determination. As always, loved the images … Especially the candles.
What a lovely miscellany of celebrations, at any and every time of year. Lovely!
I confess to being of a mind with your grandmother – – usually I spend New Year’s Eve preparing my tax return, so I can get it filed/done, as soon as ‘submitting it’ opens up – and learn the bad news of how, once again, I didn’t pay in enough the past year and now owe more – just so I have 3 months to dive into changes or earn the $ if it’s a real shocker – – LOL. That said….there is a quiet peace to doing my taxes. It puts into graphs, charts, numbers that show, to me, what all I did this past year that was of use to others – – what I gave of what I had to others – – what I spent on business, home, Life – what Resources gained the past year, and which drains on resources I need to let go of – to do more meaningful work in the coming year…. :D. So, in the end? I guess I do celebrate New Year, just not in the way so many around me find as ‘useful’ – LOL
Love the car with flower decoration.
Nothing like watching as a teacher when your students celebrating their graduation.
Why your granny was worrying so much about arrival of new year on a regular basis ?
Thank you for your lovely captures
As always I loved your response this week Ann-Christine. Your series of images about Christmas, and the way you describe what you love about it, warmed my heart despite the cold, snowy scenes. I agree 100% with the things you love about it. May this holiday season bring you more than ever to be loved and added to your treasured memories.