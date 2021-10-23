I think that something needs to be weird in order to have real beauty. – Carine Roitfeld
This week we all have the opportunity to share our weird and wonderful images in the challenge! I am sure you have some in your archives that would fit the bill – or why not go chasing new ones?
I will start out with one of my favourite artists, Salvador Dalí. I was fortunate enough to visit his home in Figueres some ten years ago. And, I was not disappointed. More of strange architecture – this autumn when visiting Denmark, we came across a gigantic cone in the forest. I am quite sure it hadn’t fallen from one of those trees…because you could go inside it to admire the construction.
This summer I finally got to visit the ARoS museum in Aarhus, Denmark. The building itself is a piece of amazing architecture and inside you will find some amazing art.
The Australian artist Ron Mueck’s sculpture Boy has become one of the landmarks of the Aarhus Art Museum. Measuring 4.5 metres in height and weighing in at 500 kg makes it impressive, but also rather weird – and wonderful. He looks so real. Displayed all over the museum entrance hall are the gigantic crochet sculptures by Portuguese Joana Vasconcelos: Valkyrie Rán.
So far, artists, architechture and art – but then there are also more natural, but still somewhat weird, phenomena –
Finally – of course it is possible to make things and places even more weird and wonderful than they are in reality…here I have played around with the Nik collection and photoshop. The installation of mirrors is real.
Special thanks to Patti for her Street Art – a much loved theme for both participants and readers! It’s been a joy to see how much good street art you have beautifully captured! Now we are looking forward to seeing your weird and wonderful images too. Please link to my original post, and be sure to use the Lens-Artists tag. Stay cool and careful navigating out there.
31 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #171 – Weird and Wonderful”
:pts of weird and wonderful Ann-Christine. The church is amazing and would have liked the whole church to be buried to make a great story. I might even ”steal” some ideas 🙂
The ‘boy’ really looks real and strange. I love the mirrors. Thank you for the images, AC.
What a weird challenge, A-C! 🙂 Loved all your choice although that ”Boy” is more than a bit weird as far as I’m concerned. 🙂 Have to see what I can come up with but probably not today. Headed over to my parents’ house shortly. Hope you’re enjoying the weekend.
Thank you, AC for introducing these wonderful artworks. These are fascinating! The mirrows are creative and beautiful, my favorite.
Thank you, John! Happy travels!
Wonderful! You are egging us on. 🙂
Thank you, John!
It is difficult to choose a favourite from such a great selection of weird art but, although ‘m not convinced it is really weird, I’m really taken with the boy sculpture. You’ve given us food for thought here.
Thank you, Mari! Well. I think we all might have different ideas about what is really weird. This Boy was weird to me in many ways – he looked so real, yet he is far too gigantic, and you could see different expressions in his face depending on where you were standing . An outstandingly intelligent artist who made him. So glad you appreciated this!
Wow, some wonderful art installations. Thanks for sharing
Thank you, Pam!
A great theme. I’m in London and computerless, so may not play officially, but it’s one to think about for later.
Ah – hope you are enjoying London, Margaret! Glad you think it is a great theme too! I am hoping for very interesting entries – sorry you cannot play this one.
Very weird and very wonderful, A C!
What a great theme – the boy sculpture is a work of art!
Thank you, Nora, yes, the Boy is famous. But it is a very clever, strange and weird work of art! I believe really good art often is a bit weird!
Excellent choice for a challenge and your choices are wonderful. The pine cone is my favorite image. Hi A-C …. I hope all is well.
Wonderful art, thanks for sharing.
Thank you! Art is…isn’t it? Hope you are having a lovely weekend!
weird and ”weally” wonder filled, Leya – I like Dali’s eggs the most (and be back soon with my entry)
♥ I am looking forward to seeing your interpretation!
These are all wonderful! I love the Sand-Covered Church!
Thank you, Beth! It was strange to see it standing there, and thinking about the whole building once being under the sand.
Good evening, dear Ann-Christine,
thanks for showing us this weird art. Maybe the best art is always seen as weird in the beginning before it gets mainstream.
Thank you so much, Klausbernd, and of course you are right. And I don’t even think the art has to become mainstream – only the world must be ready for it. look at Gaudí for example. Sometimes they are just ”before the world”, and others will have to catch up
what a wonderful idea, Ann-Christine. You found a great variety of weird kinds of art. I remember some of the images from older posts. Especially the giand captured my attention. Great collection! Mine is here: https://solaner.wordpress.com/2021/10/23/lens-artists-photo-challange-171-weird-and-wonderful/
Happy you liked the idea! I guess we all find different things weird, but I also guess many of us like it that way! And yes, one of the pictures I had posted before, Dali´’s house.
Ah, ok, I have to admit, I forgot the context, although I remembered the giant sculpture