Lens-Artists Challenge #170 – Street Art

This week, Patti wants us to find street art from near and far. So, here we go!

These two Swiss houses are both beautifully decorated – but is it street art? In some countries it was an old custom to decorate houses like this, and in this little village they were very proud of their paintings. As you can see, the Adam and Eve decoration is much older than the first one. The motif might also fit in with this artform as being thought provoking.

A parkinglot in Malmoe – cars everywhere of course, but interesting art.

I found several houses decorated in the same style. Sometimes a bit too blurry I think…, but a smart part in monochrome on this one made the whole difference for me.

Lodz, walking in a very worn down area that had been beautifully decorated. I found this piece in an abandoned alley, and thought it very attractive, so I chose sepia to ”lift” the painting from its dreary surroundings and to enhance the overall impression.

A timely pick – Alfred Nobel. Then yellow street art and a blue van – the Swedish colours.

Finally, there is of course Street Art – and Art in the Street…

Covent Garden, London.

This week, we invite you to join us for LAPC #170: Street Art. Show us your captures of street art in places near and far.

Next week, it's my turn, Ann-Christine's turn to lead LAPC #171, hope to see you then too, next Saturday at noon.