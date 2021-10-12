As you get older, you want less from the world; you just want to experience it. Any barriers to feeling emotions get dismantled. And ordinary things become beautifully poetic. – Richard Linklater
Our theme this week is The Ordinary, hosted by I. J. Khanewala. There are many places, moments, things, etc. that we would say are ”ordinary”. But, we humans often use this word or concept differently. I find it interesting how easily ordinary things can become remarkable…In my examples, light is often the difference, and the combination of colours and an open mind. I guess many of us who photograph, write or paint – or are involved in similar activities, recognize the feeling and can easily appreciate the beauty of our ordinary surroundings.
Then, on my way up to the house again, my eyes followed the adventurous vine climbing along the laundry line. I believe I have one of the most intriguing and beautiful laundry lines in the neighbourhood… an ordinary Monday.
We hope you will join us this week for the interesting Photo Challenge #169: The Ordinary. Please include a link to the original post from our guest host of Don’t Hold Your Breath, and use the Lens-Artists tag so we can all find you in the Reader.
A sincere thank you to all who responded to last week’s “Seen Better Days” challenge. It clearly shows that most photographers love to focus on the beauty lingering in old, worn or dilapidated places and things. Finally, we hope you’ll join us next week when Patti brings us challenge # 170. Until then, please stay safe and be kind.
10 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #169 – The Ordinary”
And some things we count as ordinary are remarkable to others, like kangaroos
Now that really is an extraordinary washing line! Great pictures and you made my mouth water as you talked of picking the last of the grapes. How wonderful.
Thank you, Mari – a bit sorry for the grapes this year though – so much rain that they are not edible many of them.
This is really amazing. Very lovely captures 🙂
Thank you so much, Hammad!
Hi Leya
I was eagerly waiting to see your selections for this topic and I wasn’t disappointed. Your lead quote seems a universal truth “As you get older, you want less from the world; you just want to experience it. Any barriers to feeling emotions get dismantled. And ordinary things become beautifully poetic. – Richard Linklater” Your photo of the adventurous vine climbing your laundry line is superb, clothespins and all. Really.
Here’s my offering for The Ordinary Lens Artist challenge:
Best, Babsje
A universal truth it is…but still true. Thank you!
❤ 😊
I love your ordinary autumn photos 😀 😀
😀 Thank you, Cee!