Every day I am hoping for the colours to arrive… but it is raining, pouring, every day. This morning though, there was a pleasant fog and the occational glimpses of sun. Which made for a lovely walk with Milo!
But, I found a single tree that had noticed my wish!
Otherwise, nothing. All this rain and no frost – will keep everything green for a while.
Muted colours and the sun was gone again – but no wind, so the harmonious tone lasted. I will let you know when I find them all…the sun and the colours.
3 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Chasing Colours”
Spring has yet to sprung over here, so I’m having the same issue 🙁
Such lovely photos of your pathways . We have colors here now but with the grey wet weather and without the sunshine they are a bit sad.
A-C, I especially love that third shot. It makes me want to be there, to walk and relax there.