Thursday Thoughts – Chasing Colours

/ Leya

Every day I am hoping for the colours to arrive… but it is raining, pouring, every day. This morning though, there was a pleasant fog and the occational glimpses of sun. Which made for a lovely walk with Milo!

– Still not many colours so far along the path.

But, I found a single tree that had noticed my wish!

Otherwise, nothing. All this rain and no frost – will keep everything green for a while.

Muted colours and the sun was gone again – but no wind, so the harmonious tone lasted. I will let you know when I find them all…the sun and the colours.

