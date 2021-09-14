Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #165: Going Wide

/ Leya

This week, Patti is going wide – and so are we! ”What’s a wide angle lens? It’s any lens that is below 35 mm on a crop-sensor camera or 50 mm on a full frame. The wide-angle view is perfect for capturing a broad vista like a landscape, seascape, or cityscape.”

In the opener, I had to use a wide angle in order to show as much as possible of the paper cutting – but I still did not manage to get the whole width, 5 meters, in the same picture.

My first example is of an old ”light house” in Skagen, on the east coast of Denmark. Ca 1625 ”vippfyren” was invented by the Dane Jens Pedersen Grove of Elsinor. Vippfyr could be translated as ”tilt light house”, and worked via a lever lifting a metal basket with an open fire. The first of these innovations were set in Skagen, Anholt and Kolabacken, Falsterbo, Sweden.

I used a wide angle here to show the sense of a golden ”sea” in front, and the light house facing the open, blue sea.

Another wide angle – this time the necessity was…to catch the two giant platforms in the same picture.

And I finally used a wide angle to show the vastness of Råbjerg Mile, a migrating coastal dune between Skagen and Fredrikshavn, Denmark. According to Wikipedia, this is the largest moving dune in Northern Europe with an area of around 2 km2 (0.4 mi2) and a height of 40 m (130 ft) above sea level. The dune contains a total of 4 million m3 of sand. The wind moves it in a north-easterly direction up to 18 metres (59 ft) a year, but it was originally formed at the Skagerrak coast, more than 300 years ago.

For this week’s LAPC #165, we invite you to go wide and we’re looking forward to seeing your wide-angle views of people, places, and objects taken with your camera or smartphone.

Last week, Sofia’s Up/Down challenge gave us a multitude of beautiful images captured while looking up and down. A special thanks to Sofia for her creative and inspiring theme and for hosting the challenge!

Next week, I, Leya, will be your host for the challenge. Until then, please stay calm, kind and well.

14 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #165: Going Wide

  3. Fantastic photos but the most interesting was of the migrating coastal dune in Denmark . Here I thought of sand dunes and only a desert would come to mind. I learnt something really cool today . Fabulous Ann- Christine!

    Svara

  12. As much as I love the other shots, the fact that the top shot is a paper cutting just blows me away. It’s awesome in the true sense of the word, although I can’t imagine the time and precision it took to do even a small part of it.

    Svara

  14. Wow, AC. I love the lace and the dunes! Just wonderful examples of shooting wide and creating dramatic and intriguing photos! The lighthouse is also intriguing. I didn’t know about this type of warning signal for ships. It must be thousands of years old. Fascinating. Once again, you’ve created a memorable and beautiful post!

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

