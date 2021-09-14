This week, Patti is going wide – and so are we! ”What’s a wide angle lens? It’s any lens that is below 35 mm on a crop-sensor camera or 50 mm on a full frame. The wide-angle view is perfect for capturing a broad vista like a landscape, seascape, or cityscape.”
In the opener, I had to use a wide angle in order to show as much as possible of the paper cutting – but I still did not manage to get the whole width, 5 meters, in the same picture.
My first example is of an old ”light house” in Skagen, on the east coast of Denmark. Ca 1625 ”vippfyren” was invented by the Dane Jens Pedersen Grove of Elsinor. Vippfyr could be translated as ”tilt light house”, and worked via a lever lifting a metal basket with an open fire. The first of these innovations were set in Skagen, Anholt and Kolabacken, Falsterbo, Sweden.
I used a wide angle here to show the sense of a golden ”sea” in front, and the light house facing the open, blue sea.
Another wide angle – this time the necessity was…to catch the two giant platforms in the same picture.
For this week’s LAPC #165, we invite you to go wide and we’re looking forward to seeing your wide-angle views of people, places, and objects taken with your camera or smartphone.
14 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #165: Going Wide”
Such drama, for various different reasons,in these wonderful shots.
Fantastic images …. Especially the paper cutting one
Fantastic photos but the most interesting was of the migrating coastal dune in Denmark . Here I thought of sand dunes and only a desert would come to mind. I learnt something really cool today . Fabulous Ann- Christine!
Your dune photo reminds me of a sand dune I visited long ago. The sand was so fine. Great wide angle photos here, Ann-Christine.
I love the photo of the dune!!
Love these images Ann- Christine and seeing the Lighthouse in the distance. Is beautiful.
The dunes at Råbjerg Mile are my favourite.
Great photos. The dunes and sea of grass are my faves.
I liked the last picture of the dune, Ann-Christine! It looks great in black and white. Nice textures in the sky and the land.
Well that’s a new one on me Ann-Christine – a moving dune! Who knew?! Loved your giant platforms this week. Amazing to get those in one image.
Wonderful. Especially the B&W of the dunes
As much as I love the other shots, the fact that the top shot is a paper cutting just blows me away. It’s awesome in the true sense of the word, although I can’t imagine the time and precision it took to do even a small part of it.
Fabulous image of the dunes, Ann-Christine! Well- yes! Kind- mostly! Calm- whenever I can! Sending hugs!
Wow, AC. I love the lace and the dunes! Just wonderful examples of shooting wide and creating dramatic and intriguing photos! The lighthouse is also intriguing. I didn’t know about this type of warning signal for ships. It must be thousands of years old. Fascinating. Once again, you’ve created a memorable and beautiful post!