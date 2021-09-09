Thursday Thoughts – The walk to Grenen, Skagen

/ Leya

A two hours’ walk to reach the top end of Denmark, where the two seas meet – The North Sea and The Baltic.

The Skagen lighthouse – looking back when we started walking. We hoped to reach Grenen before sundown.
We could see the land’s end from our starting point, but as usual, the eyes do not tell the truth about the distance…

Tough winds and soft sand made the walk feel even longer. But the play of light and shadow over land and sea had me intensely occupied.

Sand finds its way in if you don’t wear the right clothes.

Finally there – some people running to get to the last tiny spot of land… and some even braved the waves for a photo.

A tough walk for small children – happy to have a strong dad at hand! And, we all made it just before sunset.

27 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – The walk to Grenen, Skagen

  4. I was with you in spirit. I’ve just come down from watching the clouds march across the skyline, up on my roof. We walked in the salt marshes this morning. Still a bit too warm for our first walk of the season, but the company was wonderful.

    Svara

  11. Dear Ann-Christine,
    what a great walk! Beautiful pictures of the sea and beach. It was quite a walk, wasn’t it?
    Keep well and happy
    The Fab Four of Cley
    🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.