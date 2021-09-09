A two hours’ walk to reach the top end of Denmark, where the two seas meet – The North Sea and The Baltic.
Tough winds and soft sand made the walk feel even longer. But the play of light and shadow over land and sea had me intensely occupied.
Sand finds its way in if you don’t wear the right clothes.
A tough walk for small children – happy to have a strong dad at hand! And, we all made it just before sunset.
27 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – The walk to Grenen, Skagen”
A wonderful adventure and glad I went along 🙂
Such wonderful photos – the light, the sense of movement from those clouds and waves. Time I ventured onto a beach again.
Oh what lovely light in your photos. Looks like a lovely walk
I could have been without the wind though…sand flying all the time made me worry about the camera. But otherwise, a great walk!
I was with you in spirit. I’ve just come down from watching the clouds march across the skyline, up on my roof. We walked in the salt marshes this morning. Still a bit too warm for our first walk of the season, but the company was wonderful.
Enjoy, Jo! I have 25 degrees, clear skies and no wind for a couple of days before the rains start again.
Remarkable images, AC! Thank you for taking us there.
My pleasure, Amy.
So beautiful.
Thank you, Lily.
Amazing images Ann Christine!
Thank you, Anne. I was worried about getting sand into the camera all the time.
So lovely!
It was…but a bit windy…
What a wonderful walk. Thank you.
Thank you for coming along, Michael.
Oh, I can smell the ozone, and feel the wind tugging at my clothes in these atmospheric photos!
Thank you, Margaret! That was a vivid comment!
Dear Ann-Christine,
what a great walk! Beautiful pictures of the sea and beach. It was quite a walk, wasn’t it?
Keep well and happy
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Happy you liked it, Fab Four! Yes, it was quite a walk – and we got totally blown away… ;-D
Thank you for sharing your walk. Your photos give a strong sense of this special place.
Thank you for reading. And I am happy you could feel how special this place is.
What a lovely walk and your photographs do it justice. So glad you made it for the sunset.
Thank you, Mari. And we did get blown away! (pun intended)
Good!
Thank you, Sue
😊