Lens-Artists Challenge #164 – Looking Up/Down

Sofia of Photographias is our host this week – welcome! In a way, she continues Amy’s lovely ”Keep Walking” by wanting us not just to look around ourselves, but also to look up and down:
”So, what have you discovered when you looked up or down? Were you surprised?”
When I look down, I find the hydrangeas are already fading into their new beauty – laced and plumcoloured. I don’t really know which way I like them best…but these silent, warm Septemberdays, I so love them.
Time to look down as we reached Grenen, where the two seas meet. A tough walk in the strong wind, but beautiful waters awaiting. Quite a special feeling to stand there in the flying sand to the sound of clashing waves. Michael Ancher’s famous A Stroll on the Beach seemed a bit far away though…
They say the two seas meat in different colours. It was rather dark when we finally got to the point where they do meet – but maybe you can see a faint difference in this photo if you look closely? Anyway, it is time to look both up and down when you come to a special place like this.
When I saw that gorgeous butterfly bush I inhaled deeply through my nose and could almost smell them! We used to have a couple bushes here, I think it’s time we grow them again. Lovely photos!
The light you’ve captured is glorious indeed Ann-Christine, as is the power and beauty of the sea. But the light that comes shining through in your post is the one in your soul, which always finds a way to capture and embrace the magic that surrounds us all.
Love your garden image, and the seas around Denmark!
Magical light indeed Ann-Christine. That is one place I would like to see where the two seas meet 🙂 🙂
I always learn something from your posts, Ann-Christine. I didn’t realise there’s such a place in Denmark and your photos clearly show where the seas meet. Simply fantastic! I can’t pick a favourite photo, they are all so diverse and beautiful but I do envy the amount of butterflies you get in your garden. It’s rare to see any around here, but I do get a lot of bees…