Lens-Artists Challenge #163 – Keep Walking

Amy says: ”This week, our theme is “Keep Walking”. Let’s share our walking and/or hiking experience.” I have always been a walker, and hopefully I will keep walking – just like the two elderly gentlemen in Segovia. I walk to see and feel – to come close to everything living on our planet. I walk to think and contemplate. Why do you walk?
Why not start with a pair of beloved shoes – my young son’s batman shoes… Shoes are very important to keep you walking. For longer hikes, I mostly wear hiking boots, but my other family members prefer ordinary walking shoes.
Our children are used to extensive walking. As soon as they could wear more solid shoes, at the age of three or four something, they walked with us in the forest and on our vacation trips. The Swedish mountains in the first image, then Madeira and the Azores – all favourite hiking areas. The first time they walked the levadas in Madeira, they were three and four years old. The Ribeiro Frio-Portela route is the most popular one with us. We visited Madeira five times, and that hike was always a must. My mother liked it too. In this photo she had just turned 75.
The Azores are constantly on our list – one day we would love to go back for more hiking. The last photo is from Norway, also a favourite hiking area. I am on my way to Svartisen glacier.
We were fortunate enough to visit Bhutan in 2018, and walked the famous path to the Tiger’s Nest. A strenuous five-hour-hike, but worth every step.
Pilgrims from the whole world walk this path and we met many wonderful, smiling people. This family offered me small treats to make me feel less tired. (The dog got one too – everything living is to be cared for.) I learned that the elderly lady was 75 years old, but she just swept past me like a wind and soon disappeared with light steps… while I kept struggling in the thin air.
Finally – a walk I still dream of for the future – if there is one. The walk to Santiago de Compostela. The way of St James. A walk through the whole of Spain, for many a way to find out more about themselves, and how they want to live their Life. In 2016 we drove parts of the Camino, and walked small parts of it. Talked to people and found ever so many different reasons for making this pilgrimage. I guess today we can find even more reasons to walk the Camino…
This is a great series of walking photos. I would love to do the Tigers nest in Bhutan and I know about the difficulty of the thin air which I had when I did the Inka Trail in Peru. And good for you and your boots. Those boots are made for walking!
A friend of mine did part of the Santiago walk with a group a couple of years back. He had a great time, and made me give that trip some consideration. Maybe when travel opens up again!
Hi Leya
The photos and story of your five hour walk to the Tiger’s Nest in Bhutan were inspiring and your dream of walking the Camino is one I hope you can make a reality. I have not walked it, but have read many tales of other’s inspiring journeys there. Also, I adore the Bat shoes! How fun.
Here’s my submission for the Keep Walking theme:
Best, Babsje
such wonderful images! love those Batman sneakers.
You’ve really travel the world 🙂
Great interpretation and reflection on walking, Ann-Christine. Sounds like you’ve experienced many a memorable walk – and what an opportunity to walk the path to the Tiger’s Nest in Bhutan, and parts of the Camino. Beautiful captures. They are so vivid in terms of colour and life of the locals – and they sounded so kind to you too 🙂
This is a fabulous post, and I take heart from your mother and the Butanese walker, as they were both one year older than me and still walking. I intend to continue as long as I possibly can: it’s probably when I am at my most contented and unstressed.
What a beautiful collection of images that are all about ”Walking”
Some great walks, A C….love that elderly lady on the 5 hour hike to that monastery in Bhutan!
The Norwegian shot looks scary to me, Ann-Christine, as I no longer have a great sense of balance – my husband would say I never did. The floor does sometimes jump up and hit me! But I love being out in nature and we share the love for the Portuguese islands. I too would like to return to the Azores. I was offered the opportunity to share the Camino with Cathy, who no longer blogs. I should not have turned it down. It’s unlikely I’ll make the commitment now. I hope you do!
I always wanted to go to the Azores, your photos just show me why I must. You’re a proper walker and I’m sure you will do the Camino one day.
I love the shots in Bhutan especially, A-C. I love to walk also although right now when it’s so hot, I haven’t been walking as much. I just like to get outside, preferably in nature.
Wonderful thoughts and images Ann=Christine. Somehow I’m not surprised that you took the youngsters along at such an early age. I’m sure they both love walking now based on the love you showed them then. And of course it’s lovely to have your mother featured as well. Your post shows us how much a part of the earth’s wonders you are, and that you cherish every bit of them.
Ann Christine, you are fortunate to have walked in such beautiful areas and captured different cultures with your camera. Lovely!
What an inspiration your post is, and the photographs, and I’m in awe of your mother at 75 looking so fit and doing that walk. Well done, your family!
*smile( Was the ‘biggest walker’ in the world myself until years too quickly passing shortened the distances and tempered rough gradients . . . walkers like your mother’s still get worn on a daily basis . . . am envious of you knowing Bhutan . . . a part of Asia which has always attracted . . .
The path to Tiger’s Nest looks beautiful, Ann-Christine. Loved your son’s shoes!
You have done some amazing hikes A-C. Beautiful photos of some very beautiful places. I hope you do get to do the Camino and fulfil your dream.
So many adventure walks and great photos 🙂 🙂