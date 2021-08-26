We visited the Museum for Paper Art in Blokhus, Denmark. We hadn’t planned to, as we didn’t know it was there – but it opened in 2018 and is the only one of its kind in Scandinavia. Who can resist it? I have made so many paperclips over the years – as a child, and then with my own children too. I hope they will pass it on to new generations too.
She cuts everything by hand, with a pair of sharp scissors. The big oval with the tree measures 3×2 meters – the details are amazing. There was also a workshop for those who wanted to let their inner paper artist loose!
Bit Vejle is based in Norway, but was born in Denmark. She and her daughter were the founders of the museum.
In the header you see a paper theatre – a much loved art form in Denmark. Even the Danish Queen has made backdrops for some theatres, and she has played herself as well. She is a very talented woman, who, among other things, writes books and paints.
8 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Papirsclip”
