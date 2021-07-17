Lens-Artists Challenge #156 – Black and White

This week, Anne Sandler leads the challenge –“Black and White”.
“What I love about black and white photographs is that they’re more like reading the book than seeing the movie.”
– Jennifer Price
That said, I am not a keen B&W photographer, but I greatly admire those who are. Perhaps I am a late bloomer and just not there yet?
I almost only use black and white with people. Portraits and street photography are extremely well balanced for B&W.
Bhutan and Morocko. Old faces with character – I wish I was less shy and more open to ask for a photo. The opener, the header, shows my all time favourite from Bhutan.
My work flow is similar to Anne’s – except I don’t shoot in raw. I do sometimes, but usually not. Except from portraits and street, sometimes my landscapes fit the bill – when clouds and structures are appealing together.
So, stay well and hope to see you here next week too with our next guest host, Rusha. Thank you Anne for hosting an interesting challenge, and thank you John for last weeks beauties!
I think it works particularly well on your photos of faces. I like the quote, although I’m not at all sure I agree with it. Does give one pause for thought, though. 🙂
Do you shoot in B & W or change it to greyscale or sepia after you’ve taken the image? I like B & W when it’s shot on the old-fashioned role film, it seems to have more contrast and feeling, but I’ll always want colour. To me, colour brings life to a picture.
I love your pictures Ann-Christine because they capture so much emotion. B&W or monochrome is ideal because it keeps the eye on the person & not the background. Excellent examples.
Beautiful choices Ann-Christine. Loved the header and the old man’s portrait. I think I have an image of the same band just below him – was that in Dubrovnik? Terrific use of B&W throughout.
I rarely do black and white but I love how it works on people – the faces from Bhutan are all spectacular!
Oh Ann-Christine, your photos are exquisite this week. They are all favorites in my mind 😀
Beautiful black and whites Ann Christine! I especially loved the portraits. B &W seems to pick up the facial lines, expressions and emotions much better than color. Your street photography and landscapes are great too.
I love the quote at the top of your post — and then I fell in love with all your black and white photos, especially the people!