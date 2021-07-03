Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Oops – a softie among the thistles… 3 juli, 2021 / Leya / 6 kommentarer
6 reaktioner på ”Oops – a softie among the thistles…”
Ahh so cute
Oh such an adorable photo 😀
Awwww, too cute. Enjoy the weekend, A-C. We’re just waiting for the replay of today’s stage of the Tour de France to come up and then we’ll be watching that for 5 hours or so. 🙂
It’s better to go around 🙂
My Washe cat don’t like thistles 🌵 nice post 🙂
😀